HOLLY RIDGE — Dixon put a stranglehold on the 3A Coastal Conference girls soccer race on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over West Carteret.
The Bulldogs (13-1-3 overall) improved to 7-0-1 in the league while the Patriots (11-5-1) fell to 5-2 with both losses coming against Dixon.
West has three regular season games remaining while the Bulldogs have two.
The Patriots’ last conference championship came in 2017.
Olivia Terry scored two goals to give her 23 on the season. She put the ball in the net off a Kelsey Rochelle assist to end the first half and make it a 2-0 game and then opened up the second half by putting the contest out of reach on an Emma Davis assist.
A Davis corner kick later in the half found paydirt when Anne Capps headed it in.
Kaitlyn Grooms opened up the scoring on a Terry corner kick.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost since March 3, going 12-0-3 in that time. They stand sixth in the MaxPreps 3A East rankings.
The Patriots are 10th in the rankings. They entered the game on a four-game winning streak and had gone 8-1-1 in their last 10.
Dixon took the first matchup versus West by a 4-2 score.
