Location isn’t everything for a billfishing tournament.
Organizers for the Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament learned that even a fishing paradise couldn’t keep afloat a dwindling competition. After two years of inactivity, the Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament announced in June that it was finally shutting down this summer.
On its website and social media pages, the tournament issued the following statement: “The HGS has decided to discontinue the Hatteras Grand Slam Billfish Tournament effective immediately. This has been a very difficult decision. The HGS would like to say ‘Thank You’ to all of the participants, sponsors and the Hatteras community for all of the years of dedication and support. We are hoping that the N.C. Billfish Series great success in the future and thank both Randy (Gregory) and George (Lott) for all the support over so many years.”
The tournament was entering its 17th year as a competition. It didn’t run in 2021 due to the approach of Hurricane Elsa, and it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Having never covered it, I can’t speak to its operations or how effectively it was run. One quick look at the numbers, though, will tell you that this competition never really got off the ground.
Starting in 2005, it drew just 11 boats. That number went up to 21 in 2006 and 27 in 2007, but it never climbed over 35 during its 15 years, despite it being a member of the eight-tournament N.C. Governor’s Cup Series.
The tournament made charitable donations to the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation and the Captain Bernice Balance Hatteras Island Educational Fund. It must already be difficult for a billfish tournament to stay out of the red financially with such low numbers, an obstacle that was compounded doubly by the coronavirus pandemic and Mother Nature.
Gregory and Lott started the N.C. Billfish Series in 2021 as a quasi-replacement for the Governor’s Cup Series. The series only held half the tournaments in 2020 due to the pandemic, and in 2021, only the Hatteras Grand Slam was unable to hold a competition. Now, there will need to be a permanent replacement for the tournament.
The Grand Slam was, by no means, the only Hatteras-based tournament held during billfish season. The Outer Banks locale hosted the 63rd annual Hatteras Marlin Club Release Tournament two weeks ago and the 28th annual Hatteras Village Offshore Open in May.
The Grand Slam’s last notable tournament came in 2018 when 20 boats released seven blue marlin, seven white marlin and 26 sailfish to compete for a $73,975 purse. Ironically, no one had ever caught a grand slam in the tournament until that year when Predator did it with Capt. Chris Barnett and angler Eric Whitlow.
That was also the last year a blue marlin was brought to the scales, a 459.5-pounder off Bank Walker caught by 16-year-old angler Lizzie Montague.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.