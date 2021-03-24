OCEAN — It took 72 nervous minutes of scoreless action, but Croatan pulled through late Tuesday to beat Richlands 2-0 and advance to the 2A state championship.
Senior forward Travis Garner-McGraw brought the overwrought eastern regional final crowd a collective sigh of relief with a goal in the 72nd minute. Then he sent it into a frenzy four minutes later with another one.
“I didn’t feel much pressure,” Garner-McGraw said. “I was just trying to do my job. I was frustrated after the first half, but coach talked to me at halftime. He told me I was going to get my chances and I just needed to focus, relax and be patient.”
The win sends the No. 10-seeded Cougars (17-0) to a state championship, the school’s first for the boys or girls soccer program. They will take on the western region’s No. 1 seed Hibriten (18-0) in the state championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
“I’m pretty excited, especially for the boys,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “There was a lot of hard work put into this. They deserve it all. It’s been a blast so far, and we want to keep it going.”
Slater has the unusual, but fortunate, task of balancing both boys and girls soccer right now. The girls season began last week. They are 2-0 with a game scheduled tonight. The boys played Monday as well, defeating No. 3 First Flight 3-1 in double overtime to reach the regional final.
“With the girls season overlapping, we haven’t had much time to relish what’s happening,” Slater said. “It’s all flying by so quickly. We played last night and now tonight, and there’s no moment to really sit and think about it. We can only push forward.”
Richlands finished its season 13-3-1 overall. The Wildcats placed second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 7-2 record, with both losses coming to Croatan (9-0). The Cougars won 4-1 on March 2 and 3-1 on Feb. 8.
Both teams were forced to hit the road for the first three rounds of postseason play. Richlands took out No. 1 North Johnston (8-4) in the first round, No. 8 McMichael (7-7) in the second and No. 4 Washington (13-1) in the third.
Croatan defeated No. 7 Carrboro (9-1) in the first round, No. 2 James Kenan (11-1) in the second and No. 3 First Flight (10-1-2) in the third, delivering each team its first loss of the season.
“I think we traveled over 800 miles in seven days, and (Paul) is probably close to 600 miles in the same time,” Richlands coach Michael Roed said. “And they played a couple of overtime games. Hats off to both teams. I can’t believe we strapped it on and gave these fans a game like this.”
Fans of both teams showed up in droves, although limited to the state’s mandate of no more than 30 percent of a facility’s max capacity. The noise level was high, more so as neither team could get a scoring edge.
Croatan had at least a half dozen quality opportunities in the first half, including a rare miss from Garner-McGraw in front of the net and a long ball from Danny Metcalf that just skimmed over the crossbar. Richlands forced Croatan to fight for every scoring chance with a very conservative formation featuring six players in the back.
“I wasn’t nervous, but I wish we would have hit that first goal earlier,” Slater said. “It would have opened things up and forced Richlands to come out. But the way this happened, it was a lot of fun. Very exciting stuff.”
Garner-McGraw and Eli Simonette were the primary scoring options for Croatan, but it wasn’t until Simonette exited the game momentarily for a yellow card that Garner-McGraw finally got loose and sent a screamer past Richlands senior keeper Chris Ranck.
“He scored when it mattered,” Slater said. “He has only been shut out of one game this season.”
Garner-McGraw’s first goal came as he was locked hip-to-hip with Wildcat defender Seth Fornadley. His second goal came off a pass from freshman Aidan Kamaris in front of the net with no defenders around.
“I knew that first goal was it, honestly,” Garner-McGraw said. “That’s all we needed.”
Garner-McGraw said he felt humbled by the final score and his role in the win. He pointed to the motivation his team has drawn from the passing of their teammate, Hayden Crow, who died last spring.
“Everything we’ve done this year was for our fallen friend and teammate Hayden Crow,” he said. “I think that’s what has motivated us the most, his death. We’re playing spiritually through him. That’s what really matters.”
Richlands had its moments in the game as well, including a shot on goal that looked like it went in but only struck the side netting. With such a conservative defensive-minded formation, many of the highlights came from Ranck who made stop after stop to keep the game scoreless for 72 long minutes.
“I wanted what any coach wants – a chance to win late in the game,” Roed said. “We had that, and a big part of that was Chris. He played well and kept us in the game for a long time.”
The game was a physical one, resulting in yellow cards for each team. In addition to Simonette getting one, Richlands’ Logan Whaley was carded for two.
The date and time of the state championship game between Croatan Hibriten has yet to be announced as of early this morning, although it’s listed as Friday or Saturday on the N.C. High School Athletic Association web site, but Slater knows what his team means to do in the remaining days leading up to it.
“Our goals are preparation and recovery,” he said. “We want to get our preparation, but we also want to make sure the boys get their legs back and be ready physically for the state championship.”
Croatan is the No. 2 ranked team in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com. Hibriten is ranked No. 1.
