OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team’s streak without a loss continued Friday with a 1-0 win over First Flight at home.
The Cougars (5-2-1 overall) got a first-half goal from senior Alex Amato to make it five straight matches without a loss.
The nonconference win was an impressive one considering First Flight (3-1-1) came into the match undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the 3A east division by the recent first wave of RPI rankings from the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Croatan, which was ranked No. 7 in that first wave, hosted the game on a rare Friday night with the football team away at East for the night.
Corner kicks were rare in the game with only five total and two for Croatan. First Flight was called offsides three times, and the two programs committed 11 fouls each. Amato was given a yellow card in the match.
In the net, freshman keeper James McCargo tallied an impressive six saves in his varsity debut. The shutout is the Cougars’ second of the season.
Croatan will start its 3A Coastal Conference schedule on Tuesday at Dixon, followed by a road game at White Oak on Thursday.
