OCEAN — For the second time this season, the Croatan volleyball team rattled off three straight shutouts in as many days.
The Cougars capped their 3-0 week with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 win over Dixon. That followed shutouts of White Oak on Tuesday and Swansboro on Monday.
The Cougars (14-5 overall) are still undefeated in 3A Coastal Conference play at 8-0. They hold a half-game lead over West Carteret (7-1), setting up a pivotal matchup in Morehead City on Thursday, Oct. 13. Croatan won the league title last year in its first as a 3A program.
Currently, the Cougars are ranked No. 4 in the 3A east by MaxPreps.com and West is No. 6.
First, Croatan will look to extend its win streak to eight games on Tuesday when it hosts Richlands (6-12 overall).
