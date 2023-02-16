MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team knew it was in trouble the first time Swansboro’s Jermaine Cunningham took a shot from the arc on Wednesday.
The Patriots watched the visitors rain down 13 three-pointers, including seven from Cunningham, to lose 89-68 in the second round of the 3A Coastal Conference Tournament.
“Hats off to them, they shot the ball really well,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We didn’t adjust enough defensively to their curl screen. They’re peaking at the right time. That’s going to be a fun game between them and White Oak.”
West (17-7 overall) had a bye in the first round, while the Pirates (19-4) were coming off an 85-44 win over Dixon. The Bucs lost to the Vikings 54-52 in overtime Thursday to finish tied with West for second in the conference at 7-3. White Oak (19-4 overall) won the conference regular season outright at 9-1.
Swansboro split its regular season series with West, losing the first game 78-53 on the road Jan. 13 and then winning 61-54 at home on Jan. 31. That win was the program’s first over the Patriots since 2011.
“They’re always on the top of their game,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “Feels good to be right there with them.”
West has had a tough last few weeks, losing four of its last seven games and missing out on a fifth straight conference championship. Going into the Swansboro game, it had dropped to No. 9 in the state’s RPI rankings.
The latest run is a surprise after the team won seven of its first nine games with the only losses coming against Kinston (19-5), the No. 4 team in the 2A east.
“We had a really good first half of the season, but we have some internal things going on,” Mansfield said. “When you’ve had so much success, you have a target on your back every night. Can you handle that adversity? That’s what we’ve been preaching all year.”
Going forward, Mansfield said the mental mindset of the team has to change before the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
“We lost our swagger with that (62-55) loss to White Oak (on Jan. 27), and we have to get that back,” he said.
The team’s mental mindset wasn’t the issue on Wednesday. That was Swansboro’s insane shooting night, where the visitors seemingly couldn’t miss from deep. When the buckets didn’t fall, 6-foot, 6-inch forward Ray Mitchell was there to scoop the offensive rebound and score the putback.
The Pirates didn’t come out with more energy, just the better shot. Cunningham looked for the “heat check” early, his first three shots coming from beyond the three-point line.
He was guarded well by Dylan McBride and Adam Cummings, but the 6-foot, 4-inch forward kept simply walking up to the line and shooting.
“You want to yell at him, but then it goes in and you don’t say anything,” McFarland said. “We needed every one of those threes because (West) kept coming. Kudos to them, they never gave up.”
The Pirates outscored West 37-18 in the first half but by only two points in the second. That said, eight of their 19 buckets from the floor went for three points.
Jeremiah Eubanks also sank four while Garrett Panos and Brandon Weeks had one apiece.
“We dug a big hole and couldn’t get out of it,” Mansfield said. “We can’t get down like that and expect to shoot our way out of it. We were 1-for-12 in the first half from deep.”
Sophomore Jaylen Hewitt shined brightest for West, finishing with 24 points and going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the second half.
Adam Cummings scored 12, Worth Stack had 10 points, Jaxon Whitaker nine, Cason Collins seven and Dylan McBride six.
Four Pirates reached double-scoring figures, including Cunningham with a game-high 33, Eubanks with 22, Jonah Holt 14 and Mitchell 11.
Both teams shot well at the free-throw line. West finished 17-for-19 Swansboro 10-for-12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro.......................... 16 21 28 24 - 89
West Carteret........................ 6 12 27 23 - 68
SWANSBORO (89) – Cunningham 33, Eubanks 22, Holt 14, Mitchell 11, Panos 3, Weeks 3, Price 2, McCallister 1.
WEST CARTERET (68) – Hewitt 24, Cummings 12, Stack 10, Whitaker 9, Collins 7, McBride 6.
