MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins have announced the hiring of Matt Gould and Ryan Smith to complete the 2023 coaching staff.
Gould will assume the role of hitting coach, while Smith will be pitching coach for the Marlins’ summer season.
“After an extensive search for individuals who would fit our culture in Morehead City, we are proud to name Matt and Ryan as assistant coaches for the 2023 season,” head coach Sam Carel said. “Both young men are grinders who have a great background and history of working with collegiate talent. We are excited to round out our coaching staff with two high quality individuals that will fit in perfectly with our Marlins family.”
Gould attended the University of Iowa where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Art Management 2021. Since 2022, Gould has been the assistant baseball coach at the College of DuPage.
He oversees the duties of the catchers, offense, recruiting and media management. In the same year, Gould also assumed the responsibilities of head coach and director of operations for the 15U Chicago Select/Illinois Hitmen.
Smith attended Florence-Darlington Technical College before transferring to the College of Charleston. Smith played two years at Florence-Darlington and four years at Charleston as a pitcher.
After completing his Bachelor of Science in 2022 at Charleston, Smith returned to Florence-Darlington and became the pitching coach. During the 2022 season, Smith managed the pitching staff and oversaw the weight room activities for the Lake Norman Copperheads of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
The Marlins ended the 2022 season as East Division champion with a 37-10 overall record.
The season opener for the Marlins will be on the road at the Wilmington Sharks on Thursday, May 25. The collegiate, wood-bat franchise will compete in its home opener Friday, May 26 at Big Rock Stadium against the Tri-City Chili Peppers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
