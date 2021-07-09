MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Foundation Spanish Mackerel & Dolphin Tournament will kick off this weekend with the gamefish competition taking place at Ottis Landing.
Fishing will be held Saturday and continuing Sunday. Anglers can fish from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday with weigh-ins to take place from 3-5 p.m.
The captains’ meeting and social will take place tonight at the college’s campus. There will be an awards ceremony at Ottis Landing on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Winning anglers will receive a plaque or trophy.
There are four gamefish categories for anglers, including Spanish mackerel/bluefish, king mackerel, dolphin and wahoo.
In last year’s tournament, the boat Ebony Anglers won the King Mackerel Division with a 43.06-pound fish. Kia Ora caught the top dolphin, a 22.48-pounder, the boat Knot Right captured the Wahoo Division with a 39.22-pound fish, and Owen Lowdermilk caught the weightiest bluefish, a 2.722-pounder.
Fishy Business won the Spanish Mackerel Overall Division, and Tatter-Tales was the top boat in the Spanish Mackerel Artificial Overall Division.
For the artificial lure junior anglers, Bentley Wyborski was the top Spanish Mackerel Artificial Kids Angler, while Owen Thompson won the Juniors Division. Ella Lowdermilk was the Best Junior Angler for Natural Lure Divison.
Patricia Dunmire won the Spanish Mackerel Lady Angler Division, Steve Bond won the Master Division, and Fishy Business was the top team for the Three-Fish Aggregate Division.
The major sponsor for this year’s tournament will be Crystal Coast Heating & Air. As of Thursday night, there were 32 teams registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.