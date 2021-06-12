OCEAN — Friday was a night of extremes at Croatan in a season finale showdown with East Carteret.
Fans spent the first 90 minutes of the four-plus-hour game waiting for the arrival of the second umpire to start the game, munching on concession snacks and trading stories with other parents.
By the end, hearts were pumping and arms thrown up as the Cougars’ Jamie Register popped a base hit to score Ryan Bellamy for a walk-off, ninth-inning victory. The Mariners had scored six in the top of the seventh to push the game into extra innings. Four at-bats came and went before Register’s walk-off RBI.
It was both teams’ first extra-inning contest of the season.
“This wasn’t the way we wanted an extra-inning game, being up 8-2 in the seventh, but we needed that,” Croatan Josh Shaffer said. “I don’t think we did a whole lot wrong. East is just a good team. They found a way to get on base and score runs. This was exactly what we needed.”
Croatan’s closest game so far this season was a 9-6 win over East on May 18. Otherwise, it has been a slew of double-digit victories, often in only five innings. With the win over the Mariners (11-3), the Cougars cemented their undefeated regular season with a 14-0 record.
“We’re going to celebrate, but we’re not thinking about being complacent,” Shaffer said. “We’re not satisfied. We’re going to keep grinding. We know how good this team can be, so we’re going to keep working.”
Both teams will play at home on Tuesday for the first round of the state playoffs. The 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champ Croatan will be the top 2A seed, while East will be the seed from the 1A.
“It was good opposition for us to see before the playoffs,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We saw what we needed to see from our guys. We played with the best, and we gave them a run. My guys played with class, and that’s what I’m most proud of. They had every opportunity to lay down and quit, and they did not.”
The county rivalry was on full display after the game with a raucous celebration featuring spirited good-byes from the Croatan players to those for East. Many of the players on both teams also played basketball, a series the Mariners swept.
There were other small points of contention between the two teams, including a moment when the Croatan dugout had to be shushed.
“Croatan prides themselves on discipline and respect,” Griffee said, “but we were dealing with some of the most bush-league baseball we’ve played against this year. There were a lot of antics used that people watching may not have noticed. It was mind games, so for my guys to keep their composure, I was proud of that.”
The fact that the game went to extra innings was a shocker considering Croatan held a six-run lead with only three outs to go in the top of the seventh. Instead, East got base hits and runs from Shamel Baker, Jacob Gillikin, Tyler Williford, Bennie Brooks and Mason Rose. Brody Nelson also scored after reaching on a walk.
Brooks hit 2-for-5 at the plate, drove in a run and scored twice. He also pitched the last 3 1/3 innings for the Mariners.
“Bennie came in and threw some strikes,” Griffee said. “That was nice considering he doesn’t pitch much. We gave them all they wanted. A couple of plays here and there, it could have been a different result.”
Five of the six runs came against Croatan reliever Sam Hoy. After the fifth run crossed the plate with two outs, Shaffer switched to closer Ryan Bellamy, who gave up a double to Thomas Wallace to drive in Rose, but recovered with a strikeout for the seventh-inning punchout. He only gave up one hit through the next two innings, where he struck out three and walked none.
“We wanted Sam to have a chance to grind that out and face some adversity,” Shaffer said. “He did, but at that moment, we needed Ryan to come in. Ryan did a good job, and fortunately for us, all of our guys are good for Tuesday.”
Croatan scored eight runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but the offense otherwise struggled. Two runners got on base in the seventh and one in the eighth, but the Cougars didn’t get one into scoring position until the ninth.
Ryan Bellamy got on base with a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a Hoy single and reached third when Hoy was tagged out on a base hit from Sam Hamlin. Austin Odom was next to the plate, but after seeing the third baseman knock a dinger in the sixth inning, East intentionally walked him.
That loaded the bases and sent Register to the plate. The senior flied out for the third out in the seventh inning, but he wasn’t letting the second opportunity go to waste.
“He told me he wanted another shot, he got it. and he made the most of it,” Shaffer said. “That’s why you play, for moments like that one.”
Owen Bellamy started on the mound for the Cougars and pitched five innings. He struck out seven and walked just one while giving up only a hit and an earned run.
Mason Rose was the East starter and pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing four hits and three earned runs.
Matt Lasater and Ryan Bellamy each had three hits for the Cougars. Lasater banged out a triple and double, drove in two runs and scored two. Owen Bellamy, Ryan Bellamy and Hoy each had a double.
Nelson also hit 2-for-5 for East, finishing with a double and a run. Rose and Wallace each drove in two runs.
