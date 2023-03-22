PINEY GREEN — Shutouts were the name of the game Thursday in the Croatan boys tennis team’s 9-0 win over White Oak.
Four Cougars beat their singles opponents by straight-set 6-0, 6-0 victories and nine of 10 sets that went to completion were 6-0 finishes. The Vikings’ No. 6 netter was unable to finish his match.
Croatan improved to 6-0 overall on Monday with a close 5-4 non-conference triumph at Greene Central (4-4-1). The Cougars are 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the win over White Oak, which extended the program’s league winning streak to 55 games. White Oak dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
The Cougars’ No. 1 netter, Ty Nickson, and No. 3 Jack Balog, No. 4 Ian Balog and No. 5 Ryan Dweikat all did not allow a single point to their opponents.
Lane Hartman at No. 2 defeated his matchup, Joshua Smith, by a 6-0, 6-2 score. Jack Melton at No. 6 won by a did not finish criteria.
Melton was the only singles player to also compete in doubles. He partnered with Eugene Wilson at No. 1 for an 8-3 win over Luke Houston and Joshua Smith.
Kirill Hadley and Dylan Treadwell teamed up at No. 2 for an 8-2 win over Connor Muston and Emory Simmons, while Collins Eckart and Nathan Kahramanovic won by a did not finish criteria at No. 3.
Croatan and West Carteret (5-0) are the only Coastal teams with winning overall records. The next-best squad is Swansboro at 2-3.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Luke Houston (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Joshua Smith (WO), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Connor Muston (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Emory Simmons (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Isiah Cooper (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Jack Melton (C) def. Joshua Ledbetter (WO), DNF.
Doubles
No. 1: Eugene Wilson/Melton (C) def. Houston/Smith (WO), 8-3.
No. 2: Kirill Hadley/Dylan Treadwell (C) def. Muston/Simmons (WO), 8-2.
No. 3: Collins Eckart/Nathan Kahramanovic (C) def. Cooper/Ledbetter (WO), DNF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.