PELETIER — Jody Measamer and Chase Singletary’s thrilling wins headlined Saturday night’s Battle at the Beach at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.
Measamer had trailed pole-sitter Jared Fryar, who was driving as a teammate to Measamer, during the first half of the 50-lap Super Truck feature. After racing side-by-side for several laps, Measamer was able to edge past Fryar on lap 28 and then eventually clear him a few laps later – but was never able to drive away.
“I’m glad to get this deal pulled through,” Measamer said. “I’d like to thank Jared for everything he did. He had a good truck, looked like it might have got a little free. Mine got tight. Neither truck was perfect. Tickled with it. This is what it’s all about.”
Fryar ran within a truck length or two of Measamer until the checkered flag waved, however, he was not close enough to make the race-winning move on the last lap and settled for a runner-up finish.
“That was fun,” Fryar said. “I can’t thank Jody or Kenneth (Packer)] and everybody on this team enough for giving me the opportunity to run this. Jody had a little better truck. We got a little free off, and he got by me. I feel like we’ll come back and make it better. I enjoyed it.”
Adam Fulford finished third – also within striking distance of a potential win.
Chase Singletary picked up his third Legends win, and the biggest win of his career to date, after making a daring pass on polesitter Brenton Irving in the early laps of the race and holding the two-time division champion at bay. Irving spun trying to make a pass on Singletary on the 10th lap of the race, but Singletary still had to hold off a challenge from Brenton Irving’s father, Shane Irving, to score the win.
“That was good racing,” Singletary said. “I had a lot of fun in that race. My arms are worn out after that one. We had a really fast car today, and I was able to pull it off. I can’t tell you how hard I was driving.”
Shane Irving ultimately held on to finish second.
“We got a little loose, but Chase, he’s a good driver,” Irving said. “He’s an up-and-coming good driver. He raced me clean. We raced hard.”
Irving had blown a motor while leading in the April 17 race. He got an engine from fellow Legends racer Frank Pass prior to Saturday night’s race.
Brenton Irving rallied from his lap 10 spin to finish third.
“Congratulations Chase,” Irving said. “He drove his butt off, and my dad drove his butt off. I was about to knock my dad up the track. It was getting a little tricky there. Awesome run. I think that was a great show for the fans, and fans better come back for the sequel.”
The Super Trucks and Legends weren’t the only thrillers of the evening. The Invidia FN Bomber race featured an often three-wide battle for the second position. Duane Walker scored the win, while Ricky Heigl raced his way back up to second after a penalty early in the race, and Joey Vereen finished third. The Champ Kart division also saw a close finish between teammates Sean Wales and Tyler Foster, with Wales winning.
In other divisions, Adam Mattice picked up his fourth consecutive Jr. Mini Cup victory, Travis Miller held off Andrew Jackson in the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini Stock feature, and Tyler Smith picked up his first career Carteret County Speedway win in the Street Stock class.
The next race at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will take place Saturday, May 15, headlined by the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series.
The next race at Bobby Watson's Carteret County Speedway will take place Saturday, May 15, headlined by the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series.
Here are complete results:
Super Truck
1. Jody Measamer
2. Jared Fryar
3. Adam Fulford
4. Willie Fulford
5. Justin Hewett
6. Travis Wilson
7. Anthony Goodyear
INEX Legends
1. Chase Singletary
2. Shane Irving
3. Brenton Irving
4. Scotty Benford
5. D.J. Murphy
6. Roy Combs
Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-Stock
1. Travis Miller
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Neil Mason
4. Reggie Toler
5. James Horner
6. Travis Provost
7. Carmen Odum
8. Andrew Deal
9. Rudy Toler
10. Brandon Clements
Invida FN Bomber
1. Duane Walker
2. Ricky Heigl
3. Joey Vereen
4. Andrew Warner
5. Ricky Heigl, Jr.
6. Ricky Houser
7. Tyler Foster
Jr. Mini Cup
1. Adam Mattice
2. Carsyn Gillikin
3. Summer Sullivan
4. McKayle Deal
5. Mylah Provost
6. Alexis Steffan
7. Blaine Mattice
Champ Kart
1. Sean Wales
2. Tyler Foster
3. Josh Eubanks
4. Mike Tyndall
5. Darrell Eubanks
Street Stock
1. Tyler Smith
2. Dennis Woehrle
3. Matthew Gurganus
