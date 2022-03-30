SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls soccer team put its best foot forward in the race for the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Swansboro.
In the first meeting between the two teams since before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in 2020, the Cougars (2-3-1 overall) scored twice in the first half to grab the lead and pressured the ball defensively for all 80 minutes to earn its second straight shutout.
“A great way to start the conference, especially with as tight as we think it’s going to be,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “Any win we get is a big one in this conference.”
Swansboro dipped to 5-3-2 overall with the loss. The Bucs came into the match tied with Dixon (5-2-2) and West Carteret (3-1-2) for the best record by a conference team. MaxPreps.com has Swansboro ranked No. 6 in the 3A east, West ranked No. 9 and Dixon No. 14. Croatan hadn’t played the minimum six games to be ranked before the win.
The rest of the conference is separated by a single game or less, with Richlands (4-5-1) ranked No. 19 and White Oak (4-6) No. 24.
The match on Tuesday was the first between Croatan and Swansboro since three straight meetings between 2018-2020. The Cougars went 1-1-1 in those games, beating the Bucs 4-1 in 2020, losing 3-2 in 2019 and tying 1-1 in 2018.
“It’s always a good game with these guys,” Slater said. “It’s obviously a well-coached program, and the two teams tend to be pretty even. We didn’t play last year because it was a conference only schedule, but we did scrimmage to a 2-2 tie.”
Croatan’s Kelsey McAloon made sure there was no tie this time around with a goal in the 23rd minute. She took a short pass from Emma Brubaker and went right to left across the top of the box, sending the shot off her non-dominant foot.
“She shoots those kinds of shots in practice all the time, but that was with her left foot,” Slater said. “Normally she’s right-footed.”
Nine minutes later, Brubaker got her team to a 2-0 lead with a long shot from outside the box that Swansboro keeper Zoe Sullivan was able to punch vertical, but it fell under the crossbar for her first goal of the season.
“She’s aggressive and she gets stuck in. She did a good job for us tonight,” Slater said.
The head coach liked what he saw on the field for the most part, complimenting his players on their energy and teamwork.
“The work rate was fantastic,” he said. “The girls worked for each other and were talking to each other. They closed down spaces and took away passing lanes on defense and on offense. They were very aggressive and tenacious going forward. They just kept the pressure on.”
The Pirates took a handful of shots on goal throughout the game, but nothing that tested keeper Caroline McAloon too much. She still finished with four saves.
“We just tried to prevent them from moving forward, which takes a lot of work off the ball,” Slater said. “We did a good job applying pressure and forcing throw-ins and long balls down the line, which we were able to collect.”
Fatigue played a role late in the second half, with both teams showing signs of exhaustion. Slater only played 12 girls with starter Gentry Straub temporarily injured. In the second half, his team only took three shots on the Pirate net.
“We were trying to do some things that we’ve been working on,” Slater said. “I think we were tired, too, just a little out of rhythm.”
Croatan, which hadn’t played for 10 days leading up to this match, will take another week off before traveling to Dixon on Tuesday.
Swansboro will host West Carteret on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan........................... 2 0 - 2
Swansboro..................... 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
C – K. McAloon (Brubaker assist), 23rd minute.
C – Brubaker, 34th minute.
