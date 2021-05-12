MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team opened its season May 5 with a win and a loss in a tri-meet at home.
The Patriots took on D.H. Conley, losing 60-21, and defeated 3A Coastal Conference foe Northside-Jacksonville 46-27. It was their first action on the mat after starting the season in COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Only one wrestler, River Carroll at 170 pounds, won both of his matchups on the mat. He pinned Northside’s Logan Tucker and Conley’s Caleb Bess.
Christian Mezzaroba, Joshua Knipe and Josh Henderson also went 2-0 at the tri-meet, with wins against their Conley matchups and their Northside matchups decided by forfeit. Henderson at 220 pounds pinned Rashid O’Neal, Mezzaroba at 132 pinned Josh Pierre, and Knipe at 195 captured a 9-2 decision over Jordan Anderson.
Three more Patriots got wins on the mat against Northside, with Jacob Bennett at 145 pounds winning a 15-4 major decision over Kamar Brown, Hiroki Cruz at 182 pinning Quinton Adgerson and Isaac McPherson at 285 pinning Ryan Clark.
Six weight classes in the Northside match were decided by forfeit, with West winning four and another going double forfeit. The Patriots gave up the 106-pound weight class by forfeit in both matches.
West will host Jacksonville for a dual meet tonight. On Friday, the Patriots will travel to Chapel Hill for a tri-meet with Union Pines also attending.
Here are results of the duals:
West Carteret 46, Northside 27
106 – Zach Leon (NS) win by forfeit.
113 – Emran Othman (NS) pin Connor Soltowski (WC).
120 – Bo Fearing (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Isaiah McQuain (NS) pin Gabriel Torres (WC).
145 – Jacob Bennett (WC) maj. dec. Kamar Brown (NS), 15-4.
152 – Dakari Pearson (NS) pin Leonardo Torres (WC).
160 – Gabriel Smith (NS) dec. Aaron Jeronimo (WC), 6-5,
170 – River Carroll (WC) pin Logan Tucker (NS).
182 – Hiroki Curz (WC) pin Quinton Adgerson (NS).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) pin Ryan Clark (NS).
D.H. Conley 60, West Carteret 21
106 – Jacob Byma (DH) win by forfeit.
113 – Christopher Bonner (DH) win by forfeit.
120 – Hunter Bryant (DH) win by forfeit.
126 – Ethan Lenyszyn (DH) pin Bo Fearing (WC).
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Josh Pierre (DH).
138 – Joshua Atkinson (DH) pin Gabriel Torres (WC).
145 – Sammy Obeid (DH) pin Jacob Bennett (WC).
152 – Cooper Smith (DH) pin Leonardo Torres (WC).
160 – Walker Kassnove (DH) pin Aaron Jeronimo (WC).
170 – River Carroll (WC) pin Caleb Bess (DH).
182 – Troy Weaver (DH) pin Hiroki Cruz (WC).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) dec. Jordan Anderson (DH), 9-2.
220 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Rashid O’Neal (DH).
285 – Gabriel Henderson (DH) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
