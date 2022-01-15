ANEHEIM, Calif. — Cooper Webb and strong starts have not been synonymous during his Monster Energy AMA Supercross career.
Despite winning two of the last three championships, the county native has finished ninth or worse in three of his five season openers at the 450SX level.
In fact, Webb took ninth last year at the Houston, Texas opener in a title-winning campaign that saw him later claw back in the points standings with five wins in six rounds.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider rectified that trend last weekend by getting off to a strong start with a runner-up finish at the opener in Anaheim, Calif.
“I kind of struggled with the track, so I was pumped to come out with a second,” Webb said after the race. “This is the best I’ve ever done at the opener, so we’re looking to keep the ball rolling. Great points, and man, it’s just great to be back in Anaheim.”
With the proverbial weight of the No. 1 plate, Webb welcomed the challenge as he charged off the line to capture a third-place start in the opening heat race. He raced inside the top three for the first four laps until a small tip-over dropped him back a couple positions halfway through the race. He swiftly recovered to secure a fifth-place transfer into the main event.
In the main, Webb found himself in the thick of an early top-five battle and was surrounded by a deep pool of talented riders up front.
The two-time champ steadily worked his way toward the podium spots, and with six laps to go, he made his move into third. Determined to finish strong in the season opener, Webb continued his charge to ultimately land second-place on the night.
In the closing laps, he had the fastest bike on the track, reducing a deficit that at one point was nearly 13 seconds.
“I didn’t get the greatest start, had to put my head down, make some passes, kind of got shuffled back those first few laps,” he said. “I felt good tonight, felt like I fought the whole time, made some good passes and got myself in really good position.”
Ken Roczen beat Webb to the finish line by a little more than seven seconds after leading all 22 laps, but the race was anything but a runaway for Roczen who hadn’t ridden much the last month while recovering from an illness.
Roczen, who won an opener for the fourth time in his career, has battled illness for the past couple of seasons and spent most of the final month of 2021 trying to get healthy enough to challenge for the championship.
Last year, he finished second to Webb in a hotly contested battle for the top spot after winning three races in a row from rounds four through six and holding an 18-point lead over Webb in the standings.
Roczen held a large lead for most of the main event after Honda teammate Chase Sexton took the holeshot and challenged hard for the lead in the first five minutes before falling twice, but Sexton still had the speed to rebound and eventually take fifth.
Justin Barcia was going for his fourth straight win in an opener but had to settle for the third and final spot on the podium.
Webb’s Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Marvin Musquin had to survive a mid-race dustup with Malcolm Stewart to take fourth.
As the two battled for position, Musquin and Stewart made contact, and both went down. After the race, the discussion got heated as they left the track and headed for the tunnel. Stewart ended up seventh.
