When I was younger, I had a friend who was in a relationship with a person he couldn’t stand. He thought he could somehow fix the relationship if he went out and rescued a young dog from the local animal shelter.
As hard as that is to believe, it didn’t work.
He thought it would help them bond, but the writing was already on the wall for that couple. You could say the same thing about Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and head coach Matt Rhule.
The pair just adopted a new rescue, a “Dawg” of a quarterback in Baker Mayfield. The team added the former Cleveland Brown to the roster on Wednesday in a trade that sent a measly conditional fourth-round draft pick to the Browns.
On the surface, it’s a great move. Mayfield is a major upgrade over Sam Darnold. Funny enough, Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and Darnold went No. 3 to the New York Jets. The NFL sure is a cutthroat employer.
Mayfield is coming off a left shoulder injury that left his 2021 season with much to be desired. However, this is the same former Heisman winner that led the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years during the 2020 season despite being just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to play for four different head coaches in his first three seasons.
On paper, I dig the Panthers’ chances at reaching the playoffs this fall for the first time since 2017. Running back Christian McCaffrey will be back from his season-ending ankle injury, the defense is young and extremely talented, and the team invested more into the offensive line than it has in many years.
But that’s just on paper. Every team in the NFL looks pretty good on paper. The truth is, the environment in Charlotte this season will be way too toxic for even a recovering star like Mayfield to rescue.
Tepper and Rhule are 100 percent barreling toward a nasty breakup. The fact that it hasn’t happened already speaks more to Tepper’s stubbornness and pride than his confidence in Rhule’s ability to win with the team’s current makeup. Tepper is an antsy owner, and barring a perfect or near-perfect start to the season, Rhule is on his way out the door.
If Tepper and Rhule are hoping a new former No. 1 overall pick puppy is going to fix their relationship, it’s not going to happen. I’m just hoping Mayfield doesn’t get “rehomed” when the dust settles.
I have always enjoyed watching Mayfield play. Panthers fans know what it’s like to have a big personality under center. If another one of those gets us close to a franchise-first Super Bowl win, then I’m all in on Mayfield.
Oh, and if he wins the starting signal-caller spot over Darnold – which he will – his first matchup will be against the Browns at home in week one. Nothing like a little grudge game to fire up the fan base and give the new guy an opportunity to shine.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
