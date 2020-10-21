MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. High School Athletic Association updated its guidelines Thursday, including the number of fans who will be allowed at indoor and outdoor events.
In conjunction with Gov. Cooper’s executive order Oct. 1 on attendance restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, any indoor athletic event can allow 25 spectators, and outdoor venues will be permitted to have a capacity of 100 or 30 percent of the facility’s fire capacity, whichever is fewer. Players, coaches and officials will not be factored into the capacity.
The modified guidelines will be tested first with the three sports that begin in November – cross country, volleyball and swimming.
The reduction in fans will see a sharp decline in revenue at events, making it harder for athletic programs to offset the costs of officials, uniforms and equipment. A facility that accommodates 1,500 fans, for instance, will see its potential earnings at $6 per ticket fall anywhere from 93-98 percent. More realistically, a facility built for 1,500 fans that only sells at one-third capacity will still see an 80-95 percent.
“Twenty-five inside is pretty crippling financially,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “At West Carteret, our gym seats over 1,700, but the football stadium only seats around 1,400. We are going to have to get creative. Online ticket sales are the priority for us right now. We can’t have someone drive from Jacksonville to find out we can’t let them in.”
Exactly who the capacity applies to beyond team players, coaches and officials has not been outlined. It’s common for teams to utilize medical personnel, scorekeepers and volunteers for essential roles such as line judges in volleyball and chain gang personnel in football.
“It’s going to be tough and a lot of logistics,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “Who are the 25? Are there any visitors in the 25 who count as support staff? How long will it take to clear out the gym, sanitize and resell tickets to people coming into the varsity games? Your jayvee players can’t stay anymore because they will count into the 25.”
Indoor team sports such as volleyball and basketball will see an additional challenge, as jayvee games often precede varsity. Tickets will likely be sold for specific games and gyms cleared out in between to ensure new fans can enjoy the event.
“We will consider tickets for each game, then clear the gym and start over,” Turner said. “Obviously none of it is ideal, and we will probably upset some folks. But officials are not there for free. We have to work to offset those costs.”
Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal also wanted to ensure fans that all three schools would try to adopt a consistent approach for how certain variables will be handled during in-county games.
“It is going to be rough,” he said. “All of the ADs will be in agreement with how we are going to handle it, so it will be uniform throughout.”
Guidelines for schools to handle a positive COVID-19 athlete were also established in the NCHSAA update. If a player or coach tests positive for the virus, they must quarantine for 14 days, as well as any members of that team who had been within 6 feet of that person for more than 15 minutes. Those who had direct person-to-person contact or were coughed or sneezed on by the positive individual should also quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
To return to workouts, a person who tests positive must go at least 10 days since receiving a positive test or diagnosis from a licensed healthcare provider, not exhibit a fever that exceeds 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 hours after recovering and have a “Return to Play” form from a licensed healthcare provider.
Other minor guidelines were modified in the update, as well. For volleyball, coaches will meet at the net with officials and space out 6 feet apart for a coin flip to decide serve, and teams will not switch benches during the match. Visiting teams must bring their own balls to warm up with.
For cross country, the maximum of four teams competing must space out at the start-finish line. Meet officials can choose among three start options, including allowing all four teams to start at the same time, but separating teams in alleys for the first 100 yards. Another option is a wave start by team position, with No. 1 runners from each team starting first, then No. 2 and so on, while the third option is a simple wave start by team.
Any athlete not actively participating in an event for any sport must also wear a face covering. Physical celebrations among teammates and postgame with opponents will not be allowed.
In skill development workouts for football and lacrosse, players are now permitted to wear protective equipment. While lacrosse players can wear helmets, goggles, gloves, chest protectors and a mouth guard, football teams that have completed at least two weeks of workouts can wear helmets only. With wearing protective equipment, a certified athletic trainer or first responder must be on hand at those workouts.
