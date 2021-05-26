SWANSBORO — The West Carteret wrestling team took a step back in winning a fourth straight 3A Coastal Conference dual team championship on Saturday.
Roughly 12 hours after wrapping up two County Cup victories over Croatan and East Carteret, the Patriots got on a bus to Swansboro and faced Havelock and the Pirates.
They beat Swansboro 69-11 but lost a close one to the Rams 39-36. Both teams went into the match with no conference losses. They only have one more league match on the schedule, but both are projected to win, leaving West (6-3 overall) likely to finish second in the league for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
The Patriots still have a chance to win the Coastal tournament on June 11. They have won that tournament the last two years.
The match with Havelock came down to the 132-pound weight class as the final bout, with Havelock’s Trey Henke getting a 9-7 edge over John Watts (3-2) in sudden death. The Rams finished with a 7-6 edge in on-the-mat bouts. Both teams had one victory by forfeit.
Two other weight classes came down to wins by decision, with West winning both. Christian Mezzaroba (7-2) won a 9-3 decision over Jaylen Jarman at 138 pounds, and Hiroki Cruz (5-4) won 9-5 over Tate Cringan at 195.
Jacob Bennett (7-2) at 145 pounds, Josh Henderson (9-0) at 220 and Jaden McBride (7-0) at 106 all secured pins over their opponents. McBride’s pin gave the Patriots a 36-18 lead before the Rams captured the final four weight classes.
The match with Swansboro was a one-sided affair, with the Patriots winning seven weight classes by forfeit and going 5-2 on the mat. Aaron Jeronimo (3-5) at 170 pounds, Henderson at 220 and Bennett at 138 all scored pins, while Rittenhouse posted a 15-0 technical fall over Eli VanDeweert at 160 and Mezzaroba a 10-0 major decision over Giovanni Rodriguez at 132.
West will take on nonconference New Bern on the road Thursday.
Here are results of the duals:
Havelock 39, West Carteret 36
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) pin Carter Mulligan (H).
113 – Seth Bliss (H) pin Skyler Oxford (WC).
120 – Nate Lucio (H) win by forfeit.
126 – Cody Rutherford (H) pin Bo Fearing (WC).
132 – Trey Henke (H) sudden victory John Watts (WC), 9-7.
138 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) def. Jaylen Jarman (H), 9-3.
145 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Kaden Moore (H).
152 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) pin Jamie Duffy (H).
160 – Xavier McCullough (H) pin Leonardo Torres (WC).
170 – Collin Jasset (H) pin Aaron Jeronimo (WC).
182 – River Carroll (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) def. Tate Cringan (H), 9-5.
220 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Jonathon Bauzon (H).
285 – Isaiah Verspoor (H) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
-----------------
West Carteret 69, Swansboro 11
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Isaac Gawronski (S) pin Bo Fearing (WC).
126 – John Watts (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) maj. dec. Giovanni Rodriguez (S), 10-0.
138 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Theodore Yager (S).
145 – Klint Rhude (S) tech fall Kenley Riley (WC), 16-0.
152 – Leonoardo Torres (WC) win by forfeit.
160 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) tech fall Eli VanDeweert (S), 15-0.
170 – Aaron Jeronmio (WC) pin Chase Petty (S).
182 – River Carroll (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Gavin Harvey (S).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
