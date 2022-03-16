NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team will play in a new conference and new division this year.
We’ll see if it’s any different than the previous half dozen seasons.
The Cougars entered this year having won six consecutive conference championships and sported a 40-match league winning streak.
They’ve moved up to the 3A division after spending their entire history at the 2A level.
“I think we have a chance to be awful good,” Jim Sheehan said as he enters this ninth year as coach. The team hasn’t lost a conference match since Sheehan took over the program in 2014. The 2020 season was cut short after just a few matches by the coronavirus pandemic, and last year’s squad didn’t earn a league title because there weren’t enough teams in the conference to qualify.
“We have everybody back from last year, and last year’s team was pretty darn good,” Sheehan said.
It’s been a case of so far, so good for Croatan.
The club has started 4-0 and moved its league winning streak to 41 with a 9-0 victory over new conference foe Swansboro.
The Cougars also swept Havelock to begin the year and has garnered 8-1 triumphs over Northside-Jacksonville and Greene Central.
They had no problem with Greene Central on Monday afternoon at Fort Benjamin Park, with only the No. 6 singles match going down to the wire. Lane Hartman toughed out a 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Cole Merseman.
Hartman, a junior, is the only member of the top six who isn’t a senior.
“It’s very unusual to have everyone back,” Sheehan said. “We didn’t have any seniors last year. We had nine kids coming back. This year’s group has worked extremely hard. We started open courts the Monday after Thanksgiving, and they’ve been here. They’ve worked tirelessly to get better.”
Seniors include Noah Shaul at No. 1, Adam Dweikat at No. 2, Alex Amato at No. 3, Eli Simonette at No. 4 and Garrett Boucher at No. 5.
Sheehan said all six have shown improvement from last season, particularly Dweikat and Amato.
“I’ve been pleased,” he said. “I think we’ve played hard. We’ve played like we’ve practiced, and that is a good thing.”
Shaul is the reigning News-Times Player of the Year. He was the only county boys tennis player last season to qualify for the state tournament after finishing as the regional runner-up.
After he maxes out his eligibility this spring, along with the other four seniors in the top six, Sheehan contends the program won’t be devoid of talent.
“We have some young ones coming up who are going to be able to play,” he said. “They just joined a team that was already pretty stacked. We’ve staggered practices, so the seven of them can get more individual attention. They’ve been patient. It’s worked out pretty well. Next year, those kids will all be able to play.”
Here are results of the Greene Central match:
Croatan 8, Greene Central 1
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. William Drake (GC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Alex Baggett (GC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Alex Amato (C) def. James Miller (GC), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 4: Eli Simonette (C) def. Cameron Miller (GC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Garrett Boucher (C) def. Dustin Brown (GC), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 6: Lane Hartman (C) def. Cole Merseman (GC), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles
No. 1: William Drake/Alex Baggett (GC) def. Adam Dweekat/Alex Amato (C), 8-3.
No. 2: Lane Hartman/Ty Nickson (C) def. James Miller/Cameron Miller (GC), 8-2.
No. 3: Garrett Hogan/Collins Eckard (C) def. Dustin Brown/Cole Merseman (GC), 8-6.
