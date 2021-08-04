The last few weeks, I’ve been highlighting some of the less than usual fish we find from time to time here on the Crystal Coast.
Last week, I started off with the tired riddle about “What is a newspaper?” This week, how about another ice breaker… “What fish appears to have three tails”? The simple answer of course is the tripletail!
Some have called the tripletail a chunky fish with three tails, or as Capt. Jerry Dilsaver once noted, “They look like a big bluegill, a bream on steroids.” Yup, that nails it. Of course, they do get this distinctive descriptive name from the combination of their second dorsal and anal fins that extend far back on the body and are large and rounded, so it looks like there are three tails.
Tripletails, also tagged as triple fins, sleepfish, buoy fish or buoy bass, among others, due to their distinctive habit of hovering around above-water structures like buoys, also have a unique habit of floating on their side like a piece of ocean flotsam. The only other fish I am aware of that does that is the massive ocean sunfish, and I don’t think it will ever be confused with the freakishly big mola-mola. I have seen them floating around Bogue Inlet Pier from time to time where they are hooked and caught occasionally. For a photo of a big tripletail landed from Bogue Inlet Pier, check out: https://www.ncoif.com/fun-with-fish-id/.
As I look at the tripletail and try to describe its color, with its mottled variety of browns, it reminds me of military or hunting camo gear, which is also helpful in disguising its presence when floating on its side. So why does it float on its side? It is thought to be a sneaky feeding tactic, providing apparent shelter and shade for small fish and other critters that the tripletails can make a quick snack of.
Tripletails are usually a solitary pelagic fish swimming the open water, often offshore around sargassum weed and occur from Massachusetts to south Florida through the Gulf of Mexico, especially around the oil rigs. They are also in the Caribbean and off the coasts of Brazil and Argentina.
We see them here along the Crystal Coast when our warming coastal waters rise into the 80s as they move inshore and nearshore before returning to their offshore habitats as our fall waters starts to cool. They can reach 40 to 50 pounds, but fish caught here are normally a few to near 20 pounds, although our state record is currently 27.4 pounds that was landed from Ocean Crest Pier in 2009.
Tripletails are usually caught around “structure” as mentioned above, including immobile structures and floating debris. They are great fighters on light tackle and are leapers too. Due to their floating propensity, they are often sight-fished, being caught on small fish or shrimp baits pitched near them with or without a cork. The cork is a good strategy for keeping the bait in their surface feeding zone. Soft plastics can also be used, as well as streamer flies worked near the surface on an 8-weight fly rod.
If you do land one from the pier or a boat, you will be rewarded. They have nice white flaky meat, are fairly easy to fillet and make great table fare. Interestingly, they have relatively few natural predators with sharks topping the list.
This week has been a challenge with wind suitable for kite boarding, humidity to beat the band, torrents of rain and some of the most intense lightning in recent memory.
By the way, I’m approaching 18 inches of rain since May 30 on my gauge readings, and it’s just the first Monday of August. I also hate waking up at oh-dark-thirty to face the morning at 82 degrees and 89 percent humidity.
Despite the weather challenges, I do have some info to share. The sea turtle season here in Emerald Isle continues to be a strong one with 25 nests so far and a few already hatching out. That’s the good news. The bad news is that another nest was violated. Come on! This past week, there were not only red flag days in Emerald Isle’s beaches, but also purple flag day due to jellyfish stinging hazards.
If you get stung, there are some fake methods that have persisted in the common lore, but hot water does help break own the toxins which are heat sensitive. Also, if you fish around Brown’s Island, take the warnings like staying off the barrier beaches there and don’t anchor up. The recently discovered 250-pound unexploded ordnance should get your attention. The area warnings are well marked since this is part of an active bombing range.
You do remember that I have been reporting the last few weeks on some unusual catches, and since that time, there have been continuing reports of ribbonfish, smooth puffers (rabbit fish) caught offshore and in Bogue Sound and even an Atlantic moonfish, a relative of the lookdown fish. I fully expect catches of tripletails to be reported any day now!
The heat has plunged us into the dog days of summer doldrums with Spanish mackerel and king mackerel still around but moving farther out in more comfy, deeper and cooler waters. You really need your alternate plan No. 2 to compensate for summer fishing, especially with sound and surf temps in the mid-80s. Early and late inside fishing is still producing catches of specks and reds, even on topwater, but early and late is the key. Even nighttime is not a bad option.
Other options include this tip from Steve Fifer, president of the Saltwater Light Tackle Fishing Club. His recent successful trips are working the docks on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway from the Atlantic Beach causeway bridge to Swansboro. There is plenty of fishy structure there.
So, what is fishy structure? It’s where there will be fish where you have docks with at least 4 feet of water at low tide. Catches include red and black drum, both trouts, flounder, sheepshead and a myriad of bottom fish, spots, croakers, etc. Recently, Steve reported landing at least 12 different species using a variety of natural and artificial baits on a cork or corkless. This highlights the even deeper structure in the Morehead City Port area which will hold fish all summer.
Old drum fishing is also heating up, both in the Neuse River, and yes, don’t forget the New River, which has its share of these old spawning fish. After the spawning season, we often see a rise of these old fish being caught and released from the Topsail Island fishing piers and the reds return to overwinter in the ocean.
By the way, surf fishing still stinks, with some catches of sea mullet and pompano and almost no reds, blues or Spanish. Tell me about it.
So how about ocean piers? Guess what, it’s typical summer doldrums for bottom fishing there too.
Oceanana Pier reports a few Spanish and blues early and late red and black drum.
Bogue Inlet Pier, after a great weekend of kings (over a dozen) and big Spanish to 5 pounds, there has not been much going on lately as the water muddied back up and is full of surfers. Bottom fishing indeed is slow with a few croakers, spots, blowfish, very small sea mullet and tiny flounder. There are a few crabs with a mix of lady crabs and blues.
Seaview Pier, after reports of over a dozen kings two weekends ago, they have again disappeared as warming water temperatures drive them out. On the bottom, pompano, sea mullet and croakers are being caught.
Ditto with Surf City Pier where the king and Spanish activity has also tailed off in the heat. They did report a few red and black drum.
Jolly Roger Pier reported a slow week with a few blues and Spanish and just scattered bottom fare.
