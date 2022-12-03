HAVELOCK — The West Carteret girls basketball team got the comfortable win it needed Friday at Havelock.
The Patriots won 61-42, maintaining a double-digit lead through the second half after going into the locker room up 34-20.
Teiona Frazier and Ella Holmes each scored 18 points in the win to move West to 3-2 overall. It was the second time in a week the Patriots broke 60 points, following a 64-56 win over Pamlico County on Wednesday.
Before that game, West’s high watermark in scoring was just 37 points with a three-game average of 28.3.
“I’m proud of the way the girls played,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “It was one of the better offensive performances of the season. A lot of the buckets were off assists, too, which is what we’re looking for.”
Havelock fell to 0-2 with the loss.
West came out of the gate with energy, outscoring the Rams 20-6 in the first quarter with shots coming from Skyler Setzer, Ella Graham, Sam Huber, Holmes and Frazier.
A 20-7 run from the end of the first quarter running into the second helped the lead widen to 30-10 before Havelock mounted its best rally of the night.
The Rams scored seven straight with five of those points coming from Shania Hurd who led her team with 17 total.
“We had some lapses on defense, but I can live with that,” Howell said. “The girls looked for each other and played together as a team. We’re making progress.”
Herd scored seven of her 17 at the foul line, where she finished 7-of-9. The Rams shot 11-of-19 total there, while West finished 10-of-17.
Frazier was the only Patriot to score in all four quarters. She scored five in the first and fourth quarters, plus four apiece in the second and third.
Homes’ 18 was a career-high for the freshman.
“She’s only a freshman, but she played really well,” Howell said. “Really proud of her.”
Graham also hit double figures with 10 points, Sam Huber scored six and Setzer five.
West will play two games next week, starting with a trip to Southwest Onslow (2-0) on Wednesday, then hosting East Carteret (5-0) on Friday in a rematch from a 48-32 loss on Tuesday.
Havelock will host Swansboro (2-2) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret...................... 20 14 16 11 -61
Havelock.............................. 6 14 12 10 - 42
WEST CARTERET (61) – Frazier 18, Holmes 18, Graham 10, S. Huber 6, Setzer 5, M. Huber 2, Snyder 2.
HAVELOCK (42) – Herd 17, Stevens 8, Bonner 5, Cypress 4, George 4, Camacho 2, Brantley 2.
