WASHINGTON — The West Carteret boys soccer team dropped two of its last three games after starting the season with four consecutive wins.
The Patriots (5-2) entered its contest with Northside-Jacksonville (3-2-2) with a 4-0 mark but saw their perfect record erased in a 2-0 loss.
They rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Havelock (1-5).
Aaron Stallings led the way with a goal and assist, while Macon Varner and Jack Ferry posted a goal apiece and Ethan Gray and Tucker Dickinson each had an assist.
Will Bates registered six saves.
West earned a sweep over Havelock thanks to a 4-0 triumph in the season opener.
The club was looking for a similar sweep at Washington (4-3) on Monday but came up empty in a 3-0 setback. The Patriots took a 4-1 win in the second game of the year against the Pam Pack.
The Patriots won’t hit the pitch again until Thursday, Sept. 21 when they visit East Carteret (0-5). The Mariners have yet to find the net this season, getting outscored 39-0.
