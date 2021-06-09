OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team defeated Dixon 13-7 at home on Monday.
The Cougars (12-0) remain undefeated after the single-digit margin of victory, one of only seven for the team this season. The Ocean program is ranked No. 2 in the 2A classification by MaxPreps.com.
Croatan exited the game one win away from securing the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title outright, while being heavily favored to accomplish that when they traveled to Pender (1-11) on Tuesday. Results of that game were not available by the time this edition was published.
The win over Dixon (5-7) left a two-game gap between the Cougars and second-place East Carteret (10-2). The Cougars host the Mariners on Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
The lead over Dixon was established early with a 2-0 advantage in the first inning and an 11-1 lead heading into the fourth. The Bulldogs scored six in that frame to make it a four-run game, with runs driven in by Connor Shoulders, Jake Costner, Skyler Hinnant and Caleb Gandy.
Croatan’s big offensive inning came in the second with doubles from Matthew McCray, Matt Lasater and Ryan Bellamy. Austin Odom, Sam Hamlin, Colton Sullivan, Owen Bellamy, Ryan Bellamy, McCray and Lasater all scored in the frame.
McCray had two doubles as the team’s top hitter on the night. He finished 3-for-5 with the second-inning RBI and scored three runs. Ryan Bellamy and Lasater each had two hits. Lasater drove in three runs and scored three himself.
Sam Hoy earned the win on the mound with two strikeouts, three hits allowed and one earned run given up over three innings. He also hit an RBI triple in the sixth inning where he scored on an error.
Owen Bellamy also pitched three innings and got strikeouts for all nine of his outs on the bump. He only walked one and gave up just one hit.
Kyran Kliest was the losing pitcher for Dixon. He allowed six hits and five earned runs with just one strikeout.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Dixon…......010 600 0 - 7 5 5
Croatan…...272 020 x - 13 9 3
WP – Hoy
LP – Kliest
Dixon leading hitters: Eschler 2-3 (2 2B), run; Capps 1-4; Gandy 1-4, RBI; Shoulders 1-2, 2 RBIs, run.
Croatan leading hitters: McCray 3-5 (2 2B), RBI, 3 runs; R. Bellamy 2-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Lasater 2-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; O. Bellamy 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Hoy 1-4 (3B), 2 RBIs, run.
