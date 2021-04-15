OCEAN — The Croatan softball team survived a seventh-inning rally Wednesday to bag its third straight win.
The 7-6 victory over Dixon at home was the Cougars’ second one-run win of the week. They also defeated Southwest Onslow 5-4 on the road Monday.
They moved to 5-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the win. The win over the Bulldogs (4-4) avenged a 3-1 loss to them on March 2. More importantly, it gives Croatan the lead in the 2A portion of the conference.
“I’m proud of the overall night,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “I saw some things I’ve been trying to get out of these girls for a long time. Some things finally clicked tonight.”
Croatan led 7-3 through the fourth inning before Dixon started chipping away at the lead with a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to give Gurley a few gray hairs.
“It was certainly stressful,” she said. “We can’t sit back and recline or relax when we’re ahead. Dixon hit the ball. They put the ball in play. We just have to be tough mentally.”
Dixon’s late surge started with a passed ball that got Emily Beckett on base. An infield error helped Caraline Patane reach and score Beckett. Emily Cassidy singled to score Beckett as part of a 4-for-4 night for the shortstop.
Croatan pitcher Sarah Melby struck out a batter and forced a groundout to shut the door on the comeback with Cassidy on second base.
Melby struck out 11 and scored a run in a solid outing for the senior.
“Melby had a great night,” Gurley said. “We still needed the defense to do their job and make those stops, but Melby did her part and then some.”
Shelby Waltrip hit 3-of-3 to lead the offense, scoring two runs and driving in another. She singled to reach in the first and was walked home. A MacKenzie Henrich single scored her in the second after she got on with one out, and her double in the third scored Keiya Bullock.
Elaina Todd also scored in the first inning, getting walked all the way around the horn. Melby scored on a sacrifice grounder from Bullock. Jessica Seelinger scored on a sacrifice grounder in the second after an error helped get her on base. The last run came from Berlyn Underwood in the third. She reached on a single and scored on a single from Todd.
Croatan will host Southwest Onslow (2-6) in a makeup game tonight and then host Heide Trask (3-7) on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Dixon………....003 010 2 - 6 10 4
Croatan….....322 000 x - 7 8 2
WP – Melby
LP – Oakes
Dixon leading hitters: Cassidy 4-4, 3 RBIs; Patane 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Atienza 1-4; Altamirano 1-4, run; Oakes 1-2 (3B); Rokos 1-2, run.
Croatan leading hitters: Waltrip 3-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Bullock 1-4, RBI, run; Henrich 1-3; Melby 1-2, run; Todd 1-1, run; Underwood 1-4, run.
