OCEAN — When Madison Bowen isn’t swimming, she’s reading books about swimming.
“I just finished an autobiography of one of my favorite swimmers, Elizabeth Beisel,” she said.
It’s not just a sport for the Croatan sophomore, it’s a lifestyle.
She shows up to practice four days a week at 5 a.m. or 5:30 a.m. for an hour of work at the Sports Center, and practices each day in the afternoon from 4-6 p.m.
Her alarm goes off around 4 a.m. during the week. She says she tries to get to bed by 11 p.m.
“You have to get some good naps in on the weekends,” she said.
And so, this begs the question, what leads to this level of devotion and commitment?
“I really ask myself that all the time,” Bowen said. “I really do love it. There certainly are times where you are driven by that will to be better and do well at these big meets. I’m definitely competitive.”
This isn’t just in-season work either. She takes a week off over spring break and takes two weeks off in August.
“I don’t really have an offseason per se,” she said.
The hard work is paying off.
Bowen has been successful since she stepped on to the starting blocks in high school.
In the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet as a freshman, she paced the Cougars with two individual triumphs.
She took the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6 seconds and hit the wall in 5:35 in the 500-yard freestyle. Bowen also joined Grace Meyer, Avah Beikirch and Falon McCabe in the 400-yard freestyle relay to win in 4:12. The same quartet was the runner-up in 2:06 in the 200-yard medley relay.
At the 3A regional, she was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.82 and took third in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.26. She linked up with Meyer, Beikirch, and McCabe in the 400 medley relay to place second in 4:00.13. The same quartet took fifth in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.83.
Bowen nearly reached the podium at the state meet, placing fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:12.14. She also placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.49.
The Cougars’ relay group of McCabe, Meyer, Beikirch and Bowen teamed up to place sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.93.
“I wasn’t super shocked,” she said of her performance as a freshman. “We knew who the competition was and were able to figure out what events were good for me. The clock doesn’t lie. Swimming is all about the numbers. It was very exciting, to be successful so early.”
She bettered her three golds and one silver as a freshman with her production Friday at the Coastal Conference championship meet.
Bowen tallied four victories, including repeat wins in the 200-yard medley (2:19.08) and 500-yard freestyle (5:29.93). She is ranked first in the region in those events.
“I was really happy with how it went,” Bowen said. “I was able to put together some good races and get qualified for regionals, that was my big goal. The relays did really well too, so I was happy for everyone. I feel like we’re peaking at the right time.”
Bowen teamed up with Sophia Monica, Falon McCabe and Mackenzie Sampson in the 200-yard medley relay to win in 2:6.40 seconds.
Bowen, Monica and McCabe joined Josie Klaumann in the 200-yard freestyle to take the relay in 1:52.38.
Bowen fell in love with swimming when she started at the age of 7. A year later, she was a year-round competitor.
“I loved it right from the start,” she said. “Swimming is all I know.”
A standout student with a 3.45 GPA, she’s wanted to swim in college almost since the beginning. Bowen said she hasn’t narrowed down a school – as a sophomore she’s got plenty of time – but she hopes to compete at the Division I level.
“I’ll just wait and see how it plays out,” she said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever.”
Here are a few of Bowen’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Taylor Swift.
Favorite Song: “Mastermind.” – Taylor Swift.
Favorite Book: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
Favorite Team: “Whoever has the best jerseys.”
Favorite Athlete: Allison Schmitt.
Favorite Vacation: Paris, France.
Favorite Hobby: Swimming.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” – Matthew 6:34.
Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Competing in West Virginia with my teammates last summer.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lynn DeRosia.
Favorite Sport: Swimming.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Getting the Chicken Alfredo, with chicken and gnocchi soup from Olive Garden after every meet.”
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @frog on Instagram
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Taylor Swift, Allison Schmitt, Elizabeth Beisel, John Mulaney and John Green.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Falon McCabe, Sophia Monica, Jason Michalowicz, Carson Ketner,, Nicole Hassi and Coach Michaela Worsinger
Items For A Deserted Island: Bathing suit, goggles, swim cap, towel and goldfish.
