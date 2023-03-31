OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team defeated Swansboro 17-2 on Tuesday for its sixth straight victory.
With the win, the Cougars (6-2) won the third-ever “Coach ‘O’ Cup,” which started in 2021 to celebrate the life of Danny O’Connell, a former high school and recreational coach who had a lasting impact on lacrosse in Eastern North Carolina.
Croatan improved to 5-0 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference with its second win of the season over the Pirates who fell to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in league play with the loss.
The Cougars then got tested in a major way on Thursday with a 14-1 loss against Topsail, one of the top teams statewide in the 4A class. Prior to that loss, the Cougars were on a roll this spring, having won five of their last six games by double digits. Going into the Topsail match, they were averaging 13.3 goals per game this spring, compared to 9.9 last season. Their goals allowed average has also improved, dropping from 7.9 goals per game to 6.3.
The team looks poised to win its first-ever conference championship this season. It finished second in the league last season and in 2017.
Croatan led by a whopping 10-0 at the end of the first quarter on Tuesday and carried a 13-1 advantage into halftime. Swansboro scored one goal in the second quarter and another in the fourth.
Eight Cougars made the scoresheet. Ethan Eifert led with four goals and one assist, Matej Roth tallied three goals and five assists, and Asher Denham slotted three goals.
Drew DeGeorge had two goals and two assists, Dain Sparks and Brandon Pugh scored two goals apiece, Tyler Oakes slotted one, and Graham Myers dished two assists.
Swansboro got one goal apiece from Brady Geddes and Cam Collard. Geddes had one assist.
Croatan’s Will Horrell and Oakes combined to win 18 of possible 23 faceoffs, and in the net, goalies Jackson Griffing and Davis Foxworth combined for five saves.
Swansboro goalie Colin Shank made 11 saves.
Croatan will host Jordan (4-4) on Saturday in a nonconference matchup before taking three weeks off around spring break. Its next game will be at home against First Flight (3-4) on April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.