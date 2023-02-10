RICHLANDS — Croatan traveled to Richlands on Thursday for the boys and girls basketball teams’ final regular season games.
The girls team beat the Wildcats 39-20, improving to 10-12 overall and 6-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Cougars finished one game back from first place in the league.
The boys team fell 87-77 to and are 11-11 overall, 2-8 in conference play.
Both teams will compete in the conference tournament slated to start Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.