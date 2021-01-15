MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret took care of business in a dual swim meet with a small East Carteret squad at the Sports Center, toughing out a 38-27 win in the boys contest, while the girls cruised to a 48-8 victory.
The Patriots’ triumphs in relays helped prove the difference in the boys meet with Braxton Morris, Kai Taylor, Briggs Cloutier and Lukas Taylor timing in at 1:59 in the 200-yard medley relay and hitting the wall in 1:47 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
East’s Chris Samojedny, Trace Fernandez, Wyatt Nowacek and Jack Nowacek were the runner-ups in each race, putting up a 2:10 time in the 200-yard medley relay and posting a 1:53 time in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Cloutier took the 50-yard freestyle in 23.23, followed by Jack Nowaceck in 23.70, Morris in 26.84 and Wyatt Nowacek in 29.63.
Cloutier also won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.95, followed by Fernandez in 1:02.
Kai Taylor placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13, followed by Fernandez and Samojdny in 1:28 apiece.
East’s Ellie Fulcher led the way in the girls 50-yard freestyle in 27.33, followed by West’s Ashlyn Lewis in 28.51 and West’s Stella Higgs in 29.62.
Fulcher also claimed the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02 with West’s Ansley Jones in second at 1:22.
There were eight races in the girls meet that featured only West swimmers.
