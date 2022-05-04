PINEY GREEN — The Croatan girls soccer team had a field day at White Oak on Friday.
The Cougars beat the Vikings 10-1 for the most points scored this season, improving to 6-4-2 overall and 5-0-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference. They have a crucial league matchup with West Carteret scheduled for Thursday. The two teams tied 2-2 in the first meeting in Ocean on April 12.
Croatan came into the week leading the conference by more than a game. Richlands (4-2) is in second, followed by Swansboro (3-2-1) in third, Dixon (2-3-1) in fourth, West (1-2-3) fifth and White Oak (0-6) sixth.
Six players got in on the scoring action against the Vikings (4-12 overall). The Patriots scored five goals in each half, led by three from Cora Taylor for her first hat trick of the season.
Kaygan Forsythe finished with two goals and two assists, Gentry Straub scored two goals and dished an assist, Hailey Paul had one of each, and both Emma Brubaker and Kelsey McAloon scored one apiece.
The Cougars took 24 total shots and placed 17 on frame. Keeper Caroline McAloon only faced four opposing shots and finished with three saves.
