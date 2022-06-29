MURRIETA, Calif. — Cooper Webb will race for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for at least one more season.
The county native put pen to paper, inking a deal with the Australian orange brand through 2023.
“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, and I’m really looking forward to going after a third AMA 450 Class Supercross championship together next season,” Webb said.
The 2023 campaign will mark the fifth season Webb has spent with the team since coming over from Yamaha.
He has known great Supercross success since joining Red Bull KTM in 2018, winning two Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 Class championships and finishing as runner-up in another season.
The 26-year-old has claimed 19 450SX main event wins and currently stands tied with Damon Bradshaw for 12th on the all-time premier class wins list.
His success on the supercross track hasn’t transferred over to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.
He’s captured only one main event win in motocross and finished fourth in 2021 after not placing higher than sixth in the previous four seasons.
Webb opted to skip the motocross season after a crash-filled, injury-plagued supercross season in 2022, and the same may happen again in 2023 based on the official press release.
His extended contract also includes the option to head outdoors for the 2023 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.
