PINEY GREEN — The White Oak boys soccer team had a special presentation for East Carteret in its nonconference matchup.
The Vikings supplied warmup T-shirts to the Mariners honoring Jacob “Jake” Taylor. The T-shirts featured Taylor’s name and No. 10 on the back and a soccer ball heart on the front.
Taylor was one of four East students who died in a plane crash off Drum Inlet in February. He played two seasons for the soccer team as a freshman and sophomore.
“We have been humbled by the generosity and the kindness of the White Oak soccer coach and players,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “They showed amazing sportsmanship. It was wonderful.”
The T-shirts were presented to East before the game started, both teams wore them during warmups – East in blue, White Oak in green – and both teams held hands in the middle of the field where they observed a moment of silence.
White Oak coach Mike Larose was familiar with Taylor through the Boy Scouts.
Taylor was a member of Boy Scout Troop 252 in Davis, well on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. Larose is a Scoutmaster at Boy Scout Troop 81 in Jacksonville. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout Bronze Palm.
“Both troops were at Camp Sam Hatcher a few weeks after the crash,” Larose said. “It didn’t hit me that he played at East until the morning we held vespers (church service). I choked up. I was bawling that morning.”
The loss hit close to home for Larose, whose son, Matthew, is just one year younger than Taylor.
“I can’t imagine what his parents are going through,” he said as his emotions got the better of him. “I know the soccer team is reeling. It’s a difficult time, but we wanted to take a moment to commemorate and honor him.”
Larose and the girls soccer team canceled taking gate money and instead accepted donations for East in the spring just a few weeks after the plane crash. He vowed to do something special in the fall.
“I told coach Diaz I really wanted to do something during the boys season, seeing that he was on the boys team,” Larose said.
Jerry Copeland of Silkscreen Specialists in Jacksonville made the T-shirts at cost so White Oak didn’t have to use all of its fundraising money. He came up with the soccer ball heart design.
It’s been nearly eight months since Taylor’s death. Diaz said East has navigated through the season the best it could.
“At the beginning, in August, it was really hard for the players who had played with him,” he said. “It was especially hard for our captain, Cale Guthrie, who was close to him. I feel like the kids are in better spirits these days. Even though it has been nearly eight months, his spirit is still alive.”
Diaz said the team has retired Taylor’s No. 10 jersey this season and next.
