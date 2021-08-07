MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball program has reached the point where it doesn’t rebuild, it reloads.
The Patriots have developed into one of the best outfits in the eastern part of the state over the past six years, going 96-26 overall and 55-4 in league play.
And despite losing four key seniors from a squad that went 11-4 overall and 9-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference to capture the fifth league crown in the past six years, the team is aiming for another successful season.
“We graduated another good class, but we’ve got kids ready to step in,” said Michal Turner as he enters his 13th year as head coach. “That is the one thing I’ve always been so proud of, the readiness of the next kid. I think one group does a good job of getting that next group ready to replace them.”
Cayman Montgomery, Olivia McNair, Julia Quinn and Susanna Segrave exhausted their eligibility last season.
Plenty of talent remains.
Big hitters Megan Kenon and Courtney Tyndall return. Kenon led the team with 146 kills and 74 blocks as a sophomore, while Tyndall was second in kills (108) and digs (145) and first in serving aces (37) in her junior season.
“Megan’s development is off the charts,” Turner said. “She is getting used to her frame, and she’s starting to turn it loose. Courtney is passing and receiving as well as I’ve ever seen her. She is an all-around great player.”
The versatile and dependable Grayson Edwards is also back. She ranked fourth on the team in kills with 72 and third in blocks with 22 as a junior.
“She is the unsung member of the group,” Turner said. “She plays hard, plays smart. She might not always blister it like those other two, but she gets it done.”
A strong quartet of defenders and passers is back in Megan Mansfield, Katelyn Starling, Emma Nicholson and Dylan Day.
Mansfield and Day led the team in assists with 179 and 171, respectively, while Nicholson and Mansfield led the squad in digs with 211 and 107, respectively. Mansfield was also second in aces with 33.
Like Edwards at the net, Starling is the unsung member of this group.
“I have to figure out a way to get her on the court,” Turner said. “She just makes us better. She goes on the court, we are down one, she comes off the court, we are up four. She goes on the court, we are up three, she comes off the court, we’re up eight.”
Even with six seniors, this shouldn’t be the end of the run. Turner had 38 kids show up for tryouts, including a large group of freshmen. He said there was enough to make “A” and “B” teams for JV and varsity.
“It’s absurd,” he said. “We’ve never had anything like this. I don’t ever remember having to cut like this. It is an awful feeling, telling kids they don’t get to play sports. It is the absolute worst.”
West will begin the first week of the season with two home nonconference games, hosting New Bern on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and South Lenoir on Thursday, Aug. 19.
