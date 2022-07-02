With the way the watercooler conversations were going Thursday, you might have thought the college football world exploded.
Maybe it did.
USC and UCLA certainly set off the fire alarms when they announced they would both be bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. This move follows the leap Texas and Oklahoma made from the Big 12 to the SEC in February.
Eighteen of the 22 NCAA champions since the turn of the century are now members of one of the two 16-team super conferences. The phrase “Power Five” is starting to sound sillier and sillier.
The moves won’t happen immediately. Texas and Oklahoma are looking to fully integrate its entire slate of sports by 2025, while the West Coast schools are eyeing 2024.
College football fans are certainly going nuts. Imagine what it will be like seeing the Trojans line up in the snow in December to face Ohio State or Michigan in a conference championship. Will Michigan State ever have to fly 2,200 miles from Lansing to Los Angeles for a conference title game?
So, why is a school like USC, which has been a Pac conference member for 100 years, helping to forever alter the college football landscape with such a move? Why, money of course.
To be fair, the money is pretty extraordinary. The research firm Navigate explored the gap in conference payouts over the next eight years, finding that by 2029, the SEC will be paying out $105.3 million to its member schools and the Big Ten $94.5 million.
Conversely, it projects the Pac-12 to pay out $56.5 million, the ACC $55.3 million and the Big 12 $51.9 million. It should be noted these projections were made before USC and UCLA announced their decisions.
The discrepancy between the new “Power Two” and the rest appears staggering, but it is not much worse than what exists now.
Right now, top earner Big Ten pays out $57.2 million, a figure 59 percent greater than lowest earner ACC ($30.9 million) does. By 2029, the SEC’s $105.3 million payout will only be 67 percent more than the $51.9 million of the Big 12.
TV contract play a big role in these financial moves. The Pac-12 TV rights are due to end before the start of the 2024-2025 season, the Big 12 before 2025-2026. I don’t envy those commissioners, who have lost any and all legitimate bargaining leverage over the last five months.
For what it’s worth, the ACC’s TV contract with ESPN isn’t slated to end until the beginning of the 2036-2037 season, so it appears our beloved conference is safe. After all, the other four of those 22 NCAA champions were all ACC programs.
The reshuffling of the college football world isn’t over. Don’t expect everyone in the ACC to stay put. The word is the Big 12 wants to poach from the Pac-12, and the ACC from the Big 12. On and on it will go.
USC and UCLA had every right to leave the Pac-12. Conferences can cut financially underperforming teams at their discretion, so teams ought to have the same choice.
Ultimately, the moves are pieces in a bigger puzzle that is undergoing massive change. For the first time ever, college athletes are able to earn money from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
The model of college athlete compensation is here to stay, but by no means set in stone. Uncertainty means crawling for safety, which is exactly what Texas, Oklahoma, USC and UCLA are doing.
College football is a business, always has been. The rose-colored lens of viewing amateur sports as free of the greed and avarice of professional sports has finally fallen off. Conference shuffling and talent inequality have long plagued the sport.
No matter what changes around the game, though, Saturdays will still feel special. The same teams will still dominate the major networks, and the fans will still find a reason to cheer or boo. Sports will go on, for richer or poorer.
