SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls basketball team fell to 0-2 Friday after a 57-42 loss to Swansboro.
The 3A Coastal Conference clash looked like a runaway victory for the Pirates (2-1) who held a 51-24 lead in the fourth before the Patriots mounted a 17-4 run inside the last four minutes. They scored nine straight in the last 60 seconds.
For Swansboro, the win followed a 57-7 victory over Northside-Jacksonville on Wednesday.
“Every night we have to step it up and grow as a team, get better,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “It’s do or die for the playoffs this year. There’s only one spot, and we want it. I thought we hustled tonight and played physical. We were consistent from defense to offense. There were some shots that fell that didn’t fall in previous games, too, so that helped.”
The Patriots were held to just six points in the first quarter and three in the third but scored 21 in the fourth. Seven players got in on the scoring action, led by five points apiece from Jayden Lupton and Kasey McCourey and four from Kiki Hester.
“I thought they did a lot better job with our press,” Miller said. “We were fortunate to hold them to three points in the third quarter. I was pleased with our overall effort.”
West Carteret coaches were unavailable for comment since they had to leave the gym soon after the game.
Noelle Miller and Grace McAllister led the Pirates in scoring with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Lupton led the Patriots’ scoring effort with nine.
At the foul line, West shot 18-of-31. Annie Fitzpatrick shot 6-of-10 there. Swansboro finished 12-of-20 at the charity stripe.
West will host White Oak on Tuesday and travel to Havelock on Friday.
Swansboro will host Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret................. 6 12 3 21-42
Swansboro.................... 17 16 12 12-57
WEST CARTERET (42) – Lupton 9, Baylis 6, Fitzpatrick 6, Hester 6, Beaver 5, McCourey 5, Roberson 5.
SWANSBORO (57) – Miller 17, McAllister 15, Hermanson 10, Johnson 7, Moye 6, Patterson 2.
