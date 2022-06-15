Give credit to Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament officials.
There are only so many boat slips and hotel rooms in this county to go round.
If they wanted to continue to grow the tournament, they needed to get inventive.
And they did that very thing.
By adding new divisions and levels over the past few years, the boats and purses have drastically gone up.
This year’s purse is a whopping $5,858,87, which is an increase of over $1.1 million from last year’s record amount.
The 266 boats are comparable to last year’s record of 270.
The 2020 tourney saw an increase in 21 boats and nearly $500,000 in prize money from 2019.
The numbers went from 184 to 205 in boats and $2.86 million to $3.35 million in purse.
The 2021 tourney then destroyed those figures.
The annual event went up 65 boats and almost $1.4 million, representing the biggest ever jump in both categories.
The previous largest entry increase came from 2018 to 2019 with boat numbers going up 62.
There has been an increase of 20-plus boats on five other occasions in the past 30 years, increasing 25 from both 2015 to 2016 and 1992 to 1993, 24 from 1997 to 1998, 21 from 2019 to 2020 and 20 from 2013 to 2014.
As you can see, six of the biggest increases have come in the past nine years.
Conversely, the biggest drop also happened during this time, going from 177 to 122 from 2017 to 2018.
The tournament had hit the 200-boat mark on just three previous occasions prior to the last three years, hitting 206 in 1998, 220 in 1999 and 201 in 2001.
There were less than 150 boats six times since 2011, including 122 in 2018. There were nearly 150 more boats than that entered last year.
The purse has also increased each year for the past nine years.
In 2013, it was $1.1 million. Today, it’s almost $6 million.
It was a slow and steady climb from 2013 to 2019, but it was a steep climb, going from $1.1 million in 2013 to $2.86 million in 2019.
Outside of 2016 to 2017 when the purse rose about $400,000, the tournament saw an average bump of $264,000 in those years.
And then in 2020 it rose nearly $500,000, and last year it was up nearly $1.5 million, taking the payout from $2.86 in 2019 to $4.74 in 2021.
The purse rose nearly $800,000 from 1990 to 1998 when it first hit the $1 million mark, and it took the tournament nearly 20 years (1998 to 2017) to go from $1 million to $2 million.
Big Rock didn’t crack a $300,000 purse until 1994. In 1990, it was $228,300.
A few big dolphin catches will now earn that much in prize money.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.