MOREHEAD CITY — Shelton Mayo just completed his 20th season as the West Carteret cross country coach.
He’s put together quite a résumé in that time.
The girls have won 18 conference championships, 13 regional titles and finished in the top 10 of the state 16 times, including three top-three finishes.
The boys have captured 10 league titles, four regional crowns and placed in the top 10 of the states five times.
That would be a phenomenal career for any coach, much less one who is legally blind.
Mayo, who is 45, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) about this same time 10 years ago. He now has approximately 5 degrees field of vision remaining in his right eye and around 10 degrees field of vision in his left.
One is legally blind if their vision is 20/200 or less in their better eye, or their field of vision is less than 20 degrees. Humans have roughly 180 degrees of total visual field. Each eye has about 150 degrees, and the two eyes have an overlap of about 120 degrees.
“I was diagnosed about a week before the state championship meet when Blake (Dodge) won her state championship (in 2011),” Mayo said. “My first issue was with night vision in my late 20s. I had issues driving on dark, rainy nights. The reflections were bothering my eyes. Walking in a dark restaurant, it took my eyes five minutes to adjust. It seemed like it took longer as I got older, and I thought that was just normal. I just thought it was normal because it progressed so slowly.”
Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare, genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina, which is the light sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye. Common symptoms include difficulty seeing at night and a loss of peripheral vision.
RP is considered a rare disorder, and there is no cure. Although current statistics are not available, it is generally estimated that the disorder affects roughly 1 in 4,000 people, both in the United States and worldwide. Most RP patients don’t go completely blind but lose more and more of their field of vision over time.
Mayo’s vision is mostly fine where he has it – it’s 20/20 in the center when he wears contacts – it’s just that adjusting to both light and dark can sometimes be tricky, like entering or exiting a movie theater. His sight is just centrally located. He describes it as looking through a toilet paper tube.
“Basically, this means I have tunnel vision, so if I have not waved at you in the past, or I bumped into you, or did not shake your hand, it was because I did not see you in my line of sight,” he said. “Some kids in class thought I was picking on them when I didn’t call them, because I didn’t see their hands raised. I left them hanging. Now they know to tell me. I can see, but I can't. It’s complicated.”
A private person, Mayo kept the condition mostly to himself through the years. But in the summer of 2019, the disease had progressed to the point where he could keep it private no more. He sent a letter to the parents of his student-athletes and released it on social media.
“Some people were shocked when they found out,” he said. “I told everybody when I knew I wasn’t going to drive anymore. I had basically just been driving in my community, but I got uneasy, because I realized I wasn’t just putting myself in jeopardy, but others. And I knew I was going to start using a cane. It helps to use it just as a lookout, for drop-offs in front of you. Little things like that. It helps a lot.”
Michael Turner was one of the friends and coworkers who learned about Mayo’s condition about the same time as everybody else. The two have worked side by side in the West athletic department for 15 years with Turner now serving as the athletic director and volleyball coach. He previously also coached baseball.
In addition to being fellow coaches and teachers – Mayo teaches civics and Turner teaches math – the two have grown closer through participation in F3 over the past five years. F3, which stands for fitness, fellowship and faith, referring to the group's three organizing principles, is a network of free, peer-led workouts for men in the United States with an estimated 40,000 active participants.
“I’m about 5-6, and he’s about 6-4,” Turner said. “We’re working out one day, and I squat down because I’m exhausted, and I see him walking toward me, so I have to yell to let him know I’m down there. It’s hard for him to see to his side or down below. Shelton is a pretty private cat, so he used to laugh it off as clumsiness. And then finally he just came out with it, said it was more than clumsiness. He got to the point where he was comfortable enough with everyone to tell us. He kept it quiet for a while because he didn’t want people to know, but I think he was able to take a breath when he let people know.”
Turner said he marvels at Mayo’s ability as both a teacher and a coach.
To add to his degree of difficulty, his class is upstairs at West. When he gets there, he is one of the more respected academic leaders in the school.
“He’s definitely a teacher first and a coach second, which is saying something when you see what kind of coach he is,’ Turner said. “His classroom is no joke.”
Mayo’s success as a coach isn’t just measured by the cross country program’s accomplishments, which are plenty, but by his ability to get kids to enjoy a sport (running) that is deemed as punishment in other sports. And yet, it’s been the most popular program in his time at the school with roster numbers routinely in the 50s.
“There is a reason why they’ve been so successful for so long,” Turner said. “I feel sure he would tell you it’s nothing he’s done, and the kids have done the work, but he deserves a lot of credit. He doesn’t make it about himself, he makes it about the kids. These kids are working, averaging 20 miles a week, and they keep coming back. Most years they’ve driven two buses to meets, because they’re bigger than the football team, bigger than the band.”
Other than no longer being able to drive, which certainly isn’t a small matter, and occasionally using his walking stick, it can sometimes be easy for those around Mayo to forget about his condition. But inevitably something he says or does brings it back home.
“We both fluctuate with our weight,” Turner said. “We make fun of each other, and the other day, he said he gets up and eats ice cream all the time. I told him to maybe stop doing that, and he told me he wasn’t going to stop, because he was afraid he wasn’t going to be able to see it one day. It’s little things like that where the enormity of what’s happening hits you.”
Joanna Miller has experienced being a student in Mayo’s class, a student-athlete on his cross country team and an assistant coach and then co-coach by his side for 10 years (2010-2019). She stepped down two years ago after adopting a toddler and having a baby during a 10-month span.
“I felt like I knew about it pretty early on,” Miller said. “At the start, it was occasionally running into someone on the cross country course, but nothing big. It was one of those things where I would give him a heads up on a branch ahead, something in the way. Until he had the walking stick, I’m not sure how many people knew. It was not common knowledge to teachers or staff. It was his story to tell. He was going to tell it when he was ready.”
Miller said she remembers being a student at Morehead City Middle School when Mayo showed up to recruit athletes to run cross country in the fall at West. He was then her first high school teacher as she took his history class in first period during her freshman year. She ran for the Patriots for two years before developing ankle issues.
“He is the reason I ran cross country,” she said. “I wasn’t a great runner, but it developed into a passion. There is something about him that demands respect. I don’t think he requires it. I think he inspires it. People want to do well for him. That’s why he’s so successful.”
She started as an assistant coach for the first five years before transitioning to co-coach when supplements were approved for two head coaches. Miller reported how the two developed a system, and she took over some things from Mayo so he could concentrate solely on coaching. She drove the bus, took on administrative duties and crunched the numbers.
“Shelton is a phenomenal coach,” she said. “I rode on his coattails for 10 years. He will tell you differently, but let’s be honest.”
In addition to sharing coaching duties, Miller and Mayo also serve in the same social studies department at West. And like Turner, she finds herself respecting him as much for his work in the classroom as she does his work on the cross country course.
“To command a class the way that he does, especially now that the students know, and they still respect him and don’t take advantage of it, that says something about his character,” she said. “It’s probably why he’s had the success that he’s had. I think he has handled his blindness very graciously.”
Larry Lewis said he was hoping to get the West cross country job back in 2002 when the late Jack Young retired after 15 years as coach. Instead, Mayo took the position after serving under Young as an assistant for one year.
“I’ve joked that I hated him after he snagged that position,” Lewis said. “But within a few years ,we were running with each other, and we’ve been good friends ever since. We’ve known each other for a long time.”
After 22 years at Morehead City Middle School, Lewis, who has coached track and field, golf, boys soccer, volleyball and football, joined Mayo at West last season as co-coach.
Like many, he found out about Mayo’s condition in the summer of 2019. He had two daughters on the team at that time, Emmy, a senior, and Lila Kate, a freshman.
“He explained it, and I was kind of floored,” Lewis said. “I didn’t realize that was going on. I couldn’t believe it. Having a kid on his team, and seeing him out there coaching, and texting with him from time to time about who I was sending up to him the next year, it came as quite a shock.”
Lewis said he dipped his toes into the West cross country coaching pool last season as Mayo continued doing his thing as he had for the previous 18 years. This year, in Mayo’s 20th at the helm, it was a little different.
“I will say this, I didn’t realize he was kind of a control freak,” Lewis said. “Last year, it was the Shelton model. He did what he always has done, and I tried to put a personal touch on it. I didn’t want to mess with his formula. This year, starting back in July, he has let go of the reins. He’s let me do a lot of the paperwork that he didn’t let me do last year. I’ve tried to take some of that off of his plate.”
Other than gradually learning to let go, Lewis said he doesn’t see much of a difference in Mayo’s coaching now than in earlier days. Other than when he and the student-athletes play “defense” as he called it, looking out for Mayo when he’s at your side.
“He’ll apologize to you when he bumps into you or steps on you,” he said. “It’s really on us, though, because we know he can’t really track us, so it’s up to us to track him.”
Lewis said he shakes his head in disbelief as he watches Mayo run with the team on the bike path alongside Bridges Street in Morehead City during practice sessions.
Mayo is a member of Achilles International, an organization that encourages people with disabilities to participate in mainstream athletics.
He hopes to continue running and coaching as he always has, even as the disease progresses. The same goes for teaching. He’s currently in his 24th year in the classroom.
“I’m still the same teacher, still the same coach, I’m just a little slower getting around, and I have a bigger computer screen to help me out,” Mayo said. “I think I’m still as good of a teacher as I was 10-15 years ago. I can still read bad handwriting from kids, and it’s definitely made me become more organized. I want to continue coaching and teaching as long as I think I can still do a good job. I do not do anything less than my best. When I feel like I can no longer do a good job, I will step aside, but I do not see that happening anytime soon.
He credits the support he’s received from his wife, Tiffany, daughter, Makenna, fellow coaches, F3 brotherhood and the West administration that allows him to continue to do both so successfully.
Technology has aided him as well in the form of bigger television and computer screens, phone apps for the blind, as well as retinitis pigmentosa YouTube and Twitter accounts, and podcasts.
And a guide dog will probably enter the picture down the road.
He’s also received support from fellow retinitis pigmentosa patients, meeting many others with the disease over the past 10 years.
Mayo said he receives excellent care from world-renown eye specialist Dr. Alessandro Iannaccone at Duke University Hospital, where he receives eye injections and supplements to help slow the progress of the disease.
The past decade has been an emotional rollercoaster for the West teacher and coach, but he’s worked hard to remain positive, and while there is some fear of the unknown, he is focused on remaining so.
“I don’t feel sorry for myself, because I can still do so much,” he said. “And it’s not hard to find someone worse off than you are. Even though I may lose half of my visual field every seven years, I still have something left to see. People who see less than I do, it makes you feel guilty sometimes, that I am doing as well as I do, that I have the vision I have. I am just happy I can see today, and hope I wake up tomorrow and can continue to see and do the things I do.”
