MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins may not have played for a Petitt Cup championship this week, but it doesn’t take away from what was another banner season in the Coastal Plain League.
The team finished the regular season 32-15 overall and then went 1-2 in the playoffs to finish with a 33-17 record. Sam Carel was back to coach his second straight season and third overall with the summer collegiate franchise.
The Marlins were able to put together a league-best regular season record with a solid run of win streaks. They put together five of three wins or more, with their longest in at 12 games near the start of the season.
The team went 15-11 in games decided by three runs or less, 11-8 in games decided by two runs or less and 8-6 in games decided by one run.
Statistically, the Marlins were at or near the top of the league in every major offensive and defensive category. Their real strength was on the pitching mound, where their 183 earned runs allowed was least in the league and their 415 strikeouts ranked fourth.
On offense, the team ranked third in the league in hits (404), runs (309) and RBIs (262).
The Marlins’ bread and butter all summer was their bullpen, where four tossed at least 17 innings with an ERA that fell under 3.00. Among those were CPL All-Stars Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) and Steven Lacey (Delta State). Lacey finished with a 1.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts while Stevens finished with a 1.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
Ty Bothwell (Indiana) tallied the most wins among relievers with a 4-1 record, striking out a team-best 39 batters and posting a 2.76 ERA. Sebastian Mejia (Texas-Rio Grande Valley) had a 1.59 ERA and 15 strikeouts with a team-best five saves.
Three starters also finished with an ERA at 3.00 or less. Noah Covington (Maryland-Eastern Shore) pitched a team-high 36 innings, striking out 20 and posting a 3.00 ERA. Shaun Gamelin (Rhode Island) started in four games and finished with a 2.49 ERA and 25 strikeouts, while Cade Carlson (East Tennessee State) started in three games and finished with a 1.47 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Marlins were led by all-star selections Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) and Joseph Mershon (Ohio State).
Youngblood tallied team highs in hits (48), runs (37) and RBIs (27) and knocked three homers. Mershon finished with 46 hits, 34 runs and 24 RBIs and hit nine doubles.
Dan Tauken (Albany) was also an all-star selection and a major offensive contributor with a team-best six home runs. He finished with 30 hits, 29 runs and 26 RBIs. Nate Anderson (Gardner-Webb), Braylin Marine (Newberry College), Will Walsh (Nebraska) and McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) tallied more than 20 hits this summer.
The Marlins ranked second in the league in total putouts with 1,202. Catcher Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) was a big part of that and the final Marlin to earn an all-star selection.
