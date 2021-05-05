SALT LAKE CITY — Cooper Webb wears No. 2, made famous by Jeremy McGrath, the most successful supercross rider in history, affectionately known as “The King,” and Ryan Villopoto, who won four consecutive supercross titles from 2011-2014.
The Carteret County native joined those two legends and also joined an 11-member group of multiple-title 450 class supercross riders Saturday night by winning his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship in the past three seasons.
Webb capped his title in style by capturing round 17 at Salt Lake City to give him eight victories this season and 13 podium finishes.
It’s an incredible feeling,” he told NBC Sports’ Will Christien after the race. “This has been a heck of a year with everything in the world going on. We dug deep this year and stayed the course. It’s been an incredible journey, hard-fought season, a lot of hard races – a lot of good, a lot of bad, but this is worth it right here. Being a two-time champion is incredible. To get the win tonight is the cherry on top.”
All Webb needed to secure his second 450SX crown was a 19th-place finish, but that is not the way he rides.
The 25-year-old entered the final round with a comfortable 22-point advantage in the standings over Ken Roczen, however, it didn’t slow down the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider when it came time for the gate to drop at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Widely recognized for his grit and determination to win, when he saw Roczen grab the holeshot, Webb’s competitive nature overrode any nagging thought of riding safely. Webb pressured Roczen throughout the first half of the race, even though the only chance he had of losing was to experience a catastrophic crash.
He stalked Roczen, never allowing his principal rival for the championship a moment to breathe. As the two concentrated on one another, Roczen’s teammate Chase Sexton caught the duo and passed them for the lead.
As the championship battle shifted to second, Webb felt Roczen took a swipe or two at his front wheel whenever he tried to come alongside. When it came time to make the decisive pass with about six minutes remaining, Webb nudged Roczen with his knee and moved the No. 94 off line, ensuring that Roczen would not be able to retaliate in the next corner.
That was all it took.
Now in second, Webb set his sights on Sexton, caught the rookie two minutes later and made the final pass for the lead and went on to win comfortably.
Webb ended the season with a 35-point advantage over Roczen, whose four wins placed him second on that chart. Last year’s champ Eli Tomac scored three wins en route to a third-place finish in the season points race.
Webb overcame his share of adversity since earning his first 450SX title in 2019.
After earning the 2020 runner-up in supercross, he missed most of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a serious back injury, and he even had a challenging start to 2021 with a ninth-place finish in the opening round.
However, in true champions form, Webb spent the early part of the season chipping away at the points deficit as he prepared for a strong comeback in the second half of the series.
Webb’s performance this season impressed some of the best in the sport’s history, including one of his bosses in Roger De Coster, KTM Director of Motorsports in North America.
“There have been many great champions over the years, but when it comes to race craft and the really deep desire to win, Cooper is special and he ranks at the very top,” De Coster said. “Even when it was not necessary to win today – he could have just rode around and 18th would have been sufficient – but he decided he wanted to win the race, and it was very impressive how he ended the season. The guy has so much heart, he keeps impressing me time after time, and I’m really thankful for that.”
As a five-time Motocross World Champion with a record of 36 500cc Grand Prix victories in the 1970s, De Coster’s legendary story spans across multiple generations, making him arguably the most relevant icon in the sport. His stature is such in motocross that he is often simply referred to as “The Man.”
As a team manager, he led the first American team to win the Motocross des Nations in 1981 and has since led the USA Team to 20 of the 22 event victories.
He is a member of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and was named Motocrosser of the Century by Cycle News.
