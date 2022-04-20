OCEAN — Croatan senior Matthew McCray isn’t giving up on his dream of playing Division I baseball, even if it takes an extra year or two.
The Cougar shortstop recently signed on to play at NJCAA Division II Paul D. Camp Community College in the fall after he graduates high school. It’s not a four-year destination, but he’s hoping the Franklin, Va. school will position him for a future Division I transfer spot.
“Their main goal is to get everyone to Division I, but that doesn’t always happen,” McCray said. “They just help develop players and help get them noticed by bigger schools that they didn’t have access to straight out of high school.”
McCray was looking at other potential landing spots, like Wake Tech Community College or UNC-Pembroke, but Camp Community College provided the best opportunity in the long run.
“I decided I wanted to go the JUCO route first and try to make it to Division I,” he said. “I want to make baseball a career if I can. My goal right now is to get to a school like Campbell.”
McCray got connected with Camp through his showcase team, eventually organizing a visit and deciding the Hampton Roads location was a good fit.
“I loved it, definitely where I want to be for a year or two,” he said. “It’s a chance to develop and compete.”
McCray won’t be the only Division I hopeful on the roster in the fall. He recognizes the role the school plays for many players.
“Everyone is there for the same reason, so it can be pretty competitive,” he said. “I know I’m going to have to work hard to get noticed, but I feel like I can compete with the guys there.”
McCray will join a Hurricanes program that finished the 2020-2021 season with a 20-23 record. He’s leaving a Croatan team currently on an exceptional two-year run with a combined 23-6-1 record through Monday.
“Matthew is going to a good junior college program,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “They have connections and can hopefully trampoline him to a great place after his time there.”
Last year, McCray helped the Cougars to a program-first undefeated regular season. The team went 14-0 with a conference-only schedule before losing in the state playoffs. That last game stuck with McCray and his teammates over the offseason.
“I would love to win a playoff game before graduating,” he said. “Croatan baseball hasn’t won one since 2016. It’s a big goal of this team, getting better every game and winning a playoff game.”
This season the Cougars are 9-5-1 overall and 5-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
McCray is helping his team on a few different fronts this season. He’s the starting shortstop, he also pitches, and he is one of the squad’s leading hitter. So far this season, he is tied for first on the team with 16 runs, five stolen bases and ranks in the top three of hits (19), average (.432) and doubles (5).
McCray isn’t sure exactly where he will be used at Camp, but Shaffer is confident that the senior will fit in just about anywhere on the field.
“He has all the tools and the ability,” Shaffer said. “He’ll be a JUCO bandit. He has the drive, the attitude, the work ethic and the focus to be committed and successful there.”
On the mound, he owns a 1-0 record with a 4.10 ERA over seven appearances. He has struck out 20 batters and walked eight. He’s carved out a spot in the rotation with a sidearm pitching approach.
“It has taken me a while to get the hang of it, but I’m getting there,” McCray said. “It gets pretty low. I know hitters don’t like it.”
Academically, McCray plans to major in criminal justice. He has a few more weeks of the regular season before the playoffs start on May 10.
