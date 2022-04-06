SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls soccer team took a step back in the 3A Coastal Conference race with a 2-0 loss at Swansboro.
The Patriots (4-3-3 overall) came into the match already in a one-game hole after losing to Richlands 2-1 on Friday. A loss to the Pirates (6-3-3 overall) drops West to 0-2 in the conference while Croatan and Richlands remain tied in the lead at 2-0 apiece and Dixon and Swansboro tied for third at 1-1.
“It’s a really tough conference,” West coach Matthew Graham said. “I think it’s going to come down to mistakes on the field. One mistake is all it can take for the other team to capitalize and take the momentum.”
For West, that mistake on Tuesday was allowing a goal from Swansboro’s Delaney Horton early in the second half. It allowed the Pirates to “park the bus” defensively and take the momentum away for good in a crucial league matchup.
“It felt like that changed the tone of the game,” Graham said. “It caused more mistakes, and then I think fatigue sets in when you’re mentally defeated. It’s like they forgot they were dominating the midfield in the first half.”
The Pirates got their second goal in the 75th minute off the foot of Lily Rust. They needed the win after losing to Croatan 2-0 in their league opener on March 29.
Swansboro head coach Doug Kidd is impressed with the level of parity in this season’s conference race.
“Any of the six teams can win the conference championship,” he said. “That’s how it feels every night. West is a good team. Any given night any team can beat any other team. When we play at their place (on April 26), that score might be a 180 difference.
“Tonight, we finished some chances and they didn’t. it was a pretty even game otherwise. Once we went up by a goal, we were able to stay conservative defensively.”
West only took a handful of shots on goal, none of them too much trouble for Swansboro keeper Zoe Sullivan. The Patriots have struggled offensively this season with only 10 goals on the books. That’s the lowest total among Coastal teams, with the next-lowest being 13 from Croatan and the highest 38 from Dixon.
“It’s an ongoing issue,” Graham said. “We’re working on it, changing our formation to put our best shooters in position to get the ball off. Tonight was the first time we tried something different. There was some improvement and there were some chances, but we just need to get on the end of them.”
It’s worth noting, however, that West’s eight goals allowed this season rank second in the league to Croatan’s seven. The Patriots’ schedule is no cupcake either, with a 5.5 rating on MaxPreps.com.
West will visit Croatan this coming Tuesday for the first of two meetings. The two programs will play in Morehead City on May 5. The Patriots won’t be home next until Tuesday, April 26 in a rematch with the Pirates.
Swansboro will host White Oak on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret............... 0 0 - 0
Swansboro................... 0 2 - 2
Scoring Summary
S – Horton, 46th minute.
S – Rust – 75th minute.
