PINEY GREEN — East Carteret wrapped up nonconference play in girls basketball Wednesday in fine fashion with a 49-29 victory at White Oak.
The Mariners moved to 10-2 on the season after outscoring the home team 21-2 in the fourth quarter. The Vikings fell to 0-9.
Tanzania Locklear hit the 20-point mark for the 11th time this season with 27. She scored nine points in the fourth quarter after her team entered the frame with a slim 28-27 advantage.
The game followed a familiar script for East with it decided by double digits. All 12 of the Mariners’ contests have seen a difference of at least 13 points and been decided by an average of 23.
Syndey Roberson, who ripped down 16 rebounds, scored five of her nine points in the fourth period.
Sarah Walker scored all six of her points in the final frame.
Denniyah Tanner led White Oak with 13, followed by Zamarah Rawls with 12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret........................ 12 5 11 21 - 49
White Oak.............................. 2 14 11 2 - 29
EAST CARTERET (49) – Locklear 27, Roberson 9, Walker 6, Dixon 3, Grady 2, Shelton 2.
WHITE OAK (29) – Tanner 13, Rawls 12, Farrior 4.
