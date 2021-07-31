HOLLY SPRINGS — It was not the Marlins’ night, simple as that.
Holly Springs manhandled Morehead City from start to finish on Thursday in a 6-1 loss for the Fish at Ting Stadium. The Marlins move to 15-5 in the second half and 29-13 overall.
What was the main reason behind the win for the home team? The answer was pitcher Noah Takac. The Salamander righty threw a complete game, giving up just one earned run with nine strikeouts.
Holly Springs scored first on an RBI single by Justin Quinn (Oral Roberts) in the first inning. Jax Cash (North Greenville) followed it up later with an RBI groundout.
Runs were not scored again until the fifth inning, but the Salamanders grabbed four of them. Ben Miller (Penn) hit a solo home run, followed by an RBI double from Cash Young (Georgia College). Miller’s solo shot was not the only big fly of the inning. Jake Gitter (Northern Colorado) hit a two-run home run that scored Young, making it a 6-0 Salamander lead.
The game’s final run came from the Marlins in the ninth inning. Jack Harris (Newberry) hit a leadoff solo home run, increasing hit home run total to a CPL-leading 14.
The home run was the only hit of the night for Harris, who finished 1-for-4. Zack Miller (Catawba) went 1-for-3, getting robbed of two other potential base hits.
The Marlins hope for revenge when they host the Salamanders on Friday at The Rock. Results of that game were not available in time for publication in the News-Times’ weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.