BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team ended the regular season on Thursday with a three-game losing streak.
The Mariners fell 14-4 to Pamlico after taking a 7-1 setback to the Hurricanes two days earlier.
East ended up placing fourth in the six-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 4-6 mark.
The Beaufort club was 10-12 overall after dropping four of its last five.
Pamlico (19-3) tied for first in the league with Northside-Pinetown (17-3) with both teams going 9-1 thanks to a series split.
Jones Senior (9-8) took third at 5-5.
Elli Parrish had all three of East’s hits in the first matchup with Pamlico, knocking a home run and collecting an RBI and a run.
Riley O’Neal and Alisha Tosto each had two hits in the rematch with O’Neal driving in a run and Tosto smacking a double and scoring a run.
Savannah Oden, Jamaya Shelton and Hailey Grady also delivered RBIs.
