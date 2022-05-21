OCEAN — Croatan overcame a one-hour lightning delay and a feisty Fike team on Thursday to move on to the third round of the 3A girls soccer state playoffs.
The No. 6 seed Cougars proved better in the spirited and physical affair to take a 3-1 win over the No. 11 seed Demons (16-6-1).
“That was fun,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “It was a great atmosphere. The student section and parents were really into it, and the Fike parents were really supportive of their side as well.”
After starting the season 0-3-1, Slater’s squad is now 12-1-1 in its last 14 games and sports an eight-game winning streak. The club will next travel Monday to take on No. 3 seed Southern Nash (20-1-1).
Facing a 1-1 tie midway through the second half, Croatan punched it in twice to pull away.
The Fike keeper fell with 19 minutes to go, and Emma Brubaker faced the net with only a defender in the way. She took a beat and connected with the ball in the air to place it head high into the net.
Thirteen minutes later, Brubaker found Gentry Straub on a go-ahead pass, and Straub did the rest in a one-on-one run.
The Demons tied it earlier in the second half when Lily Stegall scored her 19th goal of the season after collecting a midfield free kick from teammate Ashlyn Brunetti.
Caroline McAloon kept the score at 1-1 eight minutes later with a diving save. She finished the night with six stops.
Though Croatan dominated possession, won the majority of 50-50 balls and outshot the visitors 12-11, Fike’s attacks proved more serious and forced McAloon to come up with one tough save after another, particularly in the first half.
The senior keeper made a sliding tackle save just one minute into the contest, made a diving save in the 13th minute, punched the ball away with four minutes to go in the half and then had a brilliant save with just two seconds on the clock in a one-one-one with talented Fike forward Erin Pope.
“Caroline came up big, and we needed her to,” Slater said. “She did a great job. It’s good for the team to know they can rely on her back there, feel confident in her, and know it’s OK if they make a mistake with a goalie performing well back there.”
Hailey Paul came up with two of the biggest plays of the first half for the Cougars. She kicked the ball clear of the goal in the 13th minute on a rebound following a McAloon save, and then put her team on the board first with 2:42 to go before halftime with a looping shot over the goalie on a 28-yard free kick from the right sideline.
Croatan controlled the opening 20 minutes, but lightning in the area brought the game to a temporary halt at the 21:34 mark of the first half.
“The girls were upset because they felt like they were getting ready to score,” Slater said. “And Fike only had four subs, so I think that benefitted them more than us.”
Other standouts included Cora Taylor and Grace Egerton with tremendous work rates, and Kaygan Forsythe, who helped shut down the Fike offense in the second half with repeated hustle.
“The girls’ effort was tremendous,” Slater said. “They did a good job with our adjustments, and they were believing and trusting in each other.”
Here are results of the game:
Fike.................... 0 1 - 1
Croatan............... 1 2 - 3
Croatan Fike
12 Shots 11
3 Corner Kicks 2
6 Saves 5
10 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 1
Scoring Summary
C – Paul, 38th min.
F – Stegall (Brunetti assist), 42nd min.
C – Brubaker, 61st min.
C – Straub (Brubaker assist), 74th min.
