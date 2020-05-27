MOREHEAD CITY — Football is the major topic of conversation when it comes to high school athletics, and this upcoming season is no different.
There are certainly plenty of questions to go round.
The high impact, physical nature of the sport has placed it among the highest risk for spreading coronavirus. The pandemic has many people wondering what the sport will look like in the fall.
If it isn’t played then, will it be played in the spring? Will the schedule include only conference games? Will fans be allowed to attend, and if so, how many?
The three current county athletic directors hope to discover those answers soon.
Croatan’s Dave Boal, West Carteret’s Michael Turner and East Carteret’s Daniel Griffee represent new blood in their positions. Boal is the veteran of the trio, having just completed his second year. Turner just ended his first year, and Griffee has been on the job seven months.
The AD position used to be one of stability in the county.
David Perry was the athletic director at Croatan for 13 years, Craig McClanahan served 15 years at West, and Billy Anderson held the position for nine years at East.
Each of those men gave their two cents here on the subject of football, particularly the economic impact on entire athletic programs.
East Carteret
Of the three schools, football is probably most vital to the athletic budget for the Mariners because of a smaller student population (about 500 students compared to about 850 for Croatan and about 1,100 for West) and a more rural general population.
“Without football, I don’t even want to think about how we’d afford the other sports,” Griffee said. “I’d say football provides more than half of our revenue. Boys basketball takes care of the rest.”
Griffee, who has served as the baseball coach at East for two seasons and head boys basketball coach for one, said playing football without fans in the stands can’t be considered an option.
“You still have to pay for the officials, equipment, the lights, field maintenance, and with no fans, you’re not just losing out on your gate, you’re losing out on concessions,” he said. “And we’re going to have more costs now because of all the cleaning supplies we’re going to buy.”
Griffee took over for Tod Morgan, who stepped down last October as the athletic director and boys and girls basketball coach after a year and two months in those positions. Morgan accepted the job as principal at Jones Senior. He took over for Anderson, who left at the end of 2018 to return to his alma mater, West Caldwell.
Anderson led East to back-to-back state finals in boys basketball and captured the 2015 state title. He spoke of the difference in revenue generated at the Beaufort school between football and basketball.
“You’re talking about making $8,000 or more at a Mullet Bucket,” he said. “We might have made $2,000 to $3,000 in basketball for an East-West game.”
Anderson said the difference in football and basketball revenue is even bigger at his new school. The West Caldwell football team went 1-10 and the boys basketball team, won its first 17 games and finished 22-5.
“Football cleared $18,000, and basketball cleared $10,000,” he said. “So, they still almost doubled what we made, and they had a bad year and we had a good one.”
The six men boasted of the impressive booster clubs at each school, but it’s difficult for East to match the fundraising power of its rival county schools.
“They are very different schools in very different areas,” Anderson said. “The other two have bigger populations, more businesses and higher-income areas.”
Fundraising has also been impacted by COVID-19 with restrictions on large gatherings.
Aside from the financial ramifications of football not being played this fall, there are also ramifications in regards to school spirit.
“A good football season builds momentum,” Griffee said. “All the kids are having fun and are happy, the money is good, there is a good vibe in school. It’s just nice to carry that over to the other sports. You want to keep it going.”
West Carteret
If East needs football more than the other county schools every year, West needs it more this year.
The Patriots are slated to host both the Mullet Bucket versus the Mariners and the Bogue Sound Classic versus Croatan.
There have been discussions centering on eliminating nonconference games to push the start of the season back.
“We would feel the effects of not having those two games for two years,” Turner said.
McClanahan said West historically pulled in between $10,000 and $15,000 for the Mullet Bucket.
“It will definitely affect the football program if you lose those two games,” he said. “Those would be two major losses. I don’t know if they can afford to do that.”
An alternative solution to limiting the spread of coronavirus cites limiting attendance at games this fall.
“I’ve head arbitrary numbers like 500 (allowed in the stands),” Turner said. “We have that many sponsors who have season tickets. If it’s only 500, we’re probably getting crushed on concessions. That’s just not enough people.”
While football is the driving force behind most athletic budgets, West is set up differently. Football mostly pays for football, and the other sports pay for themselves.
“Football pays for spring sports at a lot of schools,” Turner said. “That isn’t us. I see where some schools are worried they would have to cut golf, tennis, swimming. I don’t think that would apply to us. We have good partnerships with sponsors, and our coaches in other sports generate their own funds. Even non-revenue sports, those coaches and kids do well to raise money to fund their programs.”
The chance of going without football wouldn’t affect other sports, but it would most definitely affect the future of football at the school. Featuring the largest football program in the county with approximately 65-75 kids (including the junior varsity), the sport at West requires a great deal more money than any other.
“Helmets can cost $5,000, then $2,000 to $3,000 on shoulder pads, then $3,000 to $4,000 to paint the field,” McClanahan said. “There is seed, fertilizer, sod. And then when you buy new uniforms. They cost $100 apiece, so you figure that for 75 kids, and you’re talking about almost $10,000. If you don’t have that revenue coming in this year for football, you’re going to be in trouble the following year. Someone is going to have to foot the bill.”
And with the precautions that will have to be taken with the coronavirus, additional funds will have to be spent.
“We’re going to need to invest in Clorox, wipes, masks, you name it,” Turner said. “I’ve already driven to Jacksonville to Sam’s (Club) to buy three-gallon bottles of Clorox.”
Croatan
While the Cougars don’t host both county games this season, they are looking at a lucrative home schedule of six games.
They’ve had five in each of the past two seasons, while this year’s six-game home slate includes East Carteret, Swansboro and White Oak. The last two will are scheduled to play in the nonconference portion of the schedule.
“If we just play conference games, that hurts us tremendously,” Boal said. “We will get White Oak and Swansboro here, and those would be big nights for us. Swansboro would be huge. We can’t throw those out.”
Perry, who doubled as the school’s football coach for 18 years, estimated Croatan’s athletic budget around $125,000 a year with football contributing anywhere from a quarter to a third of the revenue.
“So, if you take out football, you’re probably taking out about $35,000 of that, but you’re also taking out the $15,000 that you are spending on football,” he said. “You could cut back and make it for a while, but you would have to learn to live differently.”
Costs will go up this fall for officials with referees getting paid $100 for each game. There are five officials for a varsity game and four for junior varsity, which shows some of the costs that comes with football.
One possible answer for ensuring the sport is played has come via moving it to spring.
“I’ve told people to be prepared for no football this fall,” Boal said. “I heard one AD say, ‘We will play football next year. We just don’t know when.’”
Associations in other states, particularly in football hotbeds like Pennsylvania and Ohio, have brought up the idea of moving the sport to the spring and moving baseball to the fall.
“Football is so big in those states,” Perry said. “You talk to (assistant coach and Pennsylvania native) Chuck Colborn, and he talks about them moving some games to nearby colleges because 15,000 fans show up. Football in the spring would be crazy, but you do what you have to do.”
As with West, forgoing football wouldn’t hurt other sports at Croatan as much as it would hurt producing a football program the following year.
“That would be your problem,” Perry said. “I think the other sports could survive, but fielding a football team the following year … how are you going to pay for it? Where are you getting $15,000 to $20,000 for football?”
Even if football gets the green light, Boal said that wouldn’t stop the worries.
“What if we get a second wave in the fall?” he said. “What if school gets interrupted, what if a player on the team tests positive, what does that look like? We are in uncharted waters. I’m staying positive as long as we keep moving forward. But if we have to take a step back, that will be tough to overcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.