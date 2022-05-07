Croatan senior Brent Eilertson, middle left seated, will play basketball at Division II Barton College in the fall. He’s the first Cougar boys hoops player to sign a letter of intent in nine years. Others in the photos are, left to right, seated, sister Grace Eilertson, mother Paige and sister Faith; standing, Croatan Principal Kay Zimarino, former basketball coach Will Sutton, Athletic Director Dave Boal, father Philip Eilertson and grandpa Sidney. (Contributed photo)