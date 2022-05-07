OCEAN — Croatan senior Brent Eilertson did something this spring that hasn’t been done at his school in nine years.
He signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Division II Barton College on academic scholarship. The 6-foot shooting guard is the first Cougar to commit in men’s hoops since Austin Saunders in 2013.
“It has been my dream to play basketball at the next level,” Eilertson said of his signing. “I’ve just been working my tail off the last three or four years working towards that.”
Eilertson’s recruitment journey was a rigorous one. At 6 feet even, he knew coaches weren’t going to knock down his door. He attended showcases and camps and sent film to multiple coaches at different schools, finally getting an in with the staff at Barton. He made contact in August of last year, went to a game in November and then got his offer in February.
“It was a lot, but it feels good to have it all done before graduation,” Eilertson said. “I’m excited to go be a Bulldog.”
The pressure was on for Eilertson as a senior. He put up the numbers he needed – 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game – and kept his composure during a 1-19 season. For his efforts, he was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District 2 Third Team.
“He’s got a tremendous work ethic,” former Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “He told me when he came in as a junior that he was going to play ball at the next level. He was very driven, and he has worked tremendously to get to that goal.”
The guard developed a reputation as a shooter over the last season, totaling the second-most three-pointers in the county with 38 after sinking 10 as a junior. He also led his team in points, assists and steals and ranked second in free throws made with 27.
“He has really developed his range,” Sutton said. “As a coach, normally you’re skeptical about a shooter taking shots so often from that deep, but you can’t be when they’re consistently making them.”
As a junior, Eilertson also played a crucial role in the program’s first winning season in eight years. He averaged 9.6 points and 1.3 rebounds to help the Cougars finish 8-5 overall and 8-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
That was Eilertson’s first season after moving to the county with his military family. He also attended White Oak Elementary when his family lived here from 2010-2014. Adjusting to a different school and a different program in the fall won’t be a new challenge for him.
“I’ve played a bunch of travel ball over the years, having to learn how to fit in with different types of teams,” Eilertson said. “I’m looking forward to playing at Barton, where you’re surrounded by people who know as much or more about the game as you do.”
Eilertson will join a Barton program that went 16-14 overall and 13-11 in the Conference Carolinas last season. He’ll graduate from Croatan next month with a 3.7 GPA, with plans to study exercise science at Barton.
His high school coach has all the confidence that Eilertson will find his groove at the next level.
“He’s a good, Christian guy with a supportive family that has been a big part of the program since they came to the school,” Sutton said. “He’s a good teammate, and he’s the first one to the gym. I have no doubt he’ll go in there and work hard and earn his minutes. He knows what he can do, and he’s going to show them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.