BEAUFORT — Fans saw three home runs in the 2A baseball state playoff matchup on Wednesday between East Carteret and Holmes.
The last one proved the biggest as East’s Alex Doans hit a two-run walk-off blast to push his team to the second round with a 4-2 triumph.
Facing a full count, the senior sent the ball over the centerfield fence to score Brody Nelson and give the team its fourth win in a row.
The game was postponed to Wednesday after thunderstorms moved through the area on Tuesday.
The No. 9 seed Mariners reached the 16-win mark for the first time in four years at 16-8. They then improved on that with an 8-1 triumph over No. 25 seed West Bladen (14-9) on Friday in the second round. The Knights upset No. 8 seed Trask (16-7) in the first round.
Nelson hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1 versus the Edenton squad.
Daniel Hare hit his first home run of the season in the top of the sixth to give the Aces a 2-1 advantage.
Freshman Eli Jenkins knotted it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the frame when his double brought home Doans.
Another freshman went to work on the mound.
Bryan Hadder continued to be East’s workhorse, striking out seven and walking just one in seven innings while giving up two runs on four hits.
Coming into the game, he had pitched nearly twice as many innings as anyone on the team in his first varsity campaign while sporting a 1.96 ERA.
Holmes’ top pitcher Maddox Bass took the loss, giving up four runs on four hits in seven innings, while striking out four and walking one.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Holmes……......................001 001 0 - 2 4 1
East Carteret…................000 101 2 – 4 4 3
WP – Hadder
LP – Bass
Holmes leading hitters: Bass 1-2; Hare 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Downum 1-3, RBI; Oliver 1-4 (3B), run.
East Carteret leading hitters: Doans 2-3 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; B. Nelson 1-3 (HR), RBI, 2 runs; Jenkins 1-3 (2B).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.