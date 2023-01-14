EAST NEWS

BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team continued to give up too many forfeits to compete on Wednesday in a home tri-match with Pamlico and West Craven.

The Mariners suffered eight losses without sending a wrestler to the mat in each contest.

Pamlico earned a 70-0 victory while West Craven took a 63-12 triumph.

East is now 4-20 on the season.

Daniel White and Josiah Hynes have been the bright spots in the lineup during this campaign, and both earned wins versus West Craven.

White (27-4) pinned Dominic Oneto at 220 pounds, and Hynes (31-9) won by forfeit.

The two East wrestlers suffered rare losses against Pamlico in tough matchups.

White fell in a 10-8 decision to Tyler Stevens (27-9), and Hynes dropped a 4-3 decision to Jake Whitley (20-4) in the 145-pound bout.

Luke Cordier (10-15) came the closest to getting another win on the night, suffering a 4-2 decision loss to West Craven’s Izaak Niedzielski (20-10) at 152 pounds.

Here are results of the matches:

Pamlico 70, East Carteret 0

106 – Brian Brothers (P) win by forfeit.

113 – Double forfeit.

120 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.

126 – Elijah Yeates (P) win by forfeit.

132 – Landon Yeates (P) win by forfeit.

138 – Brody Stevens (P) win by forfeit.

145 – Jake Whitley (P) dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 4-3.

152 – Isaiah Mewborn (P) maj. dec. Luke Cordier (EC), 13-3.

160 – Johnson Sheaffer (P) win by forfeit.

170 – Shawn Richards (P) pin Killian Elson (EC).

182 – Alex Coulter (P) pin Aaron Gonzalez (EC).

195 – Ryan Baker (P) win by forfeit.

220 – Tyler Stevens (P) dec. Daniel White (EC), 10-8.

285 – Brian Riggs (P) win by forfeit.

------------------

West Craven 63, East Carteret 12

106 – Carson Warren (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Jamesion Wesley (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Walker Bell (WC) win by forfeit.

132 – Tyler Mullins (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Gerald Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.

145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.

152 – Izaak Niedzielski (WC) dec. Luke Cordier (EC), 4-2.

160 – Major Mitchell (WC) win by forfeit.

170 – Christopher Huerta (WC) pin Killian Elson (EC).

182 – Lathon Morris (WC) pin Aaron Gonzalez (EC).

195 – Nico Oneto (WC) win by forfeit.

220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Dominic Oneto (WC).

285 – Braylin Thomas (WC) win by forfeit.

