SWANSBORO — West Carteret girls soccer took another step in cementing its second-place position in the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday.
The Patriots defeated Swansboro 4-1 on the road to improve to 12-5-1 overall and 6-2 in league play. They are 1.25 games ahead of Richlands in third at 4-3-1. Dixon leads the conference at 7-0-1.
West still had two games left on its regular season schedule after the win, at White Oak on Friday this week and at Croatan on Tuesday. It has already defeated both opponents this season.
Swansboro dropped to 8-8-2 overall and 3-5 in the conference with the loss.
Sam Huber put on a scoring show in the win for the Patriots, finding the goal three times for a hat trick and dishing one assist. Sasha Baker scored the other goal and also tallied an assist. Mary Neal Rowland and Lily Smith each had an assist.
West took 23 total shots on offense, earned two corners to one for Swansboro and was called for 10 fouls next to five for the Pirates. In the net, keeper Chloe Dunn tallied 10 saves.
Delaney Horton scored the Pirates’ only goal. Goalie Kendall Hackworth finished with eight saves.
