We’ve focused on the spring season and fall season student-athletes thus far when it comes to high school athletics and the coronavirus pandemic.
And rightly so.
The spring season kids lost all but a handful of games, not to mention prom and graduation, after the campaign came to an end in mid-March.
The fall season kids are now facing a year with a modified schedule starting six weeks late, or if it is pushed to 2021, a modified schedule running through March and April. Either way, it doesn’t look great.
Unfortunately for the winter season kids, they too may not be spared. In fact, they may get hit as hard as the spring season kids.
The world seems to change by the day, so predicting what it will look like in four months is probably an exercise in futility, but here goes.
We know we’ll head indoors during those winter months, meaning the cold and flu also get thrown into the mix. That is sure to complicate things. It also means a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 thanks to indoor air and poor ventilation.
Speaking of poor ventilation, have you ever been to a swim meet? It’s like a sauna.
Basketball doesn’t seem to be an ideal sport in the age of coronavirus, and wrestling … well … it doesn’t look like that sport will exist again until there is a vaccine or therapeutic. Improved testing and contact tracing would help, but that boat appears to have left the dock.
Indoor track and field seems to be the only sport made for the social distancing era.
I suppose we should also just go ahead and dismiss the idea of fans at these indoor sporting events?
If you look at the national coronavirus numbers, they are not in our favor. They look better now than they did a few weeks ago, but not nearly as good as they did eight weeks ago.
From June 11-17, the country averaged 22,577 cases, 29,286 hospitalizations and 658 deaths a day. From Aug. 4-10, the country averaged 52,393 cases, 51,219 hospitalizations and 1,046 deaths a day.
Now would be the time to get those numbers in order.
Because … winter is coming.
And with it, may be another season without high school sports.
