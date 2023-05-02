MOREHEAD CITY — Jumping runs in the Collins family.
Tyler Collins ranks third in the country, first in the state and sixth in the history of the state in the high jump. Her father, Wes, was a Division I college basketball player who captured three slam dunk championships.
“I didn’t push her at all into sports,” Wes said. “I knew she was impressive with her dancing. I’m the type of father who wants their children to do what they want to do. Little do you know your child is going to get out there and be one of the very best in the entire country. Who thinks that is going to be the way it is, but that is how it is. I just feel blessed, and I know she does as well to have found this talent.”
The West Carteret junior pursued dance for 10 years, but her love for it waned over time, and so she decided to leave it behind to devote herself to track and field.
Her rise through the sport has been meteoric.
She participated in track and field as a seventh-grader, and according to her, she was nothing to write home about.
The coronavirus pandemic then wiped out her eighth-grade sports year, and she was hurt during the second practice of her freshman year, suffering a hip avulsion fracture, which is when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.
It took nearly six months for her to return to full health.
When she did, she cleared 5 feet in her first workout and was quickly on her way to an eye-popping year. In her first high school meet as a sophomore, she cleared 5-02. At the winter indoor state meet, she won the event by two inches, clearing 5-04.
Tyler went on to win the spring outdoor state championship at 5-04 and then won gold at the state meet for the third time this winter at 5-08. On April 1, at a Croatan High School meet, she suddenly put herself on the national map with a 5-11 jump.
Only senior Riley Ward of Lewisville Flower Mound (Texas) at 6-0, and sophomore JaiCieonna Gero-Holt of Emerald Ridge (Oregon) at 5-11.75, have jumped higher this year at the high school level.
“Those numbers wouldn’t have meant anything to me a year and a half ago,” Wes said. “I didn’t know what those numbers mean. A year ago, she had won the state championship and had jumped 5-4, and we were elated and just didn’t know what to think about it. We were just learning about track and field and the high jump and how all this works. Now we’re wondering how we cultivate this and what does she want to do with it.”
Those numbers also have her earning plenty of attention from college recruiters.
UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Clemson, Harvard, UNC Wilmington, Western Carolina and others have already offered scholarships.
Wes was also a Division I scholarship athlete.
He was often looking at numbers from dunk judges back in those days.
He won the Pro Basketball League Slam Dunk Championship in Antwerp, Belgium in 1994 while playing at Furman University.
And while attending the N.C. Central University School of Law, he twice won both the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Coca-Cola Slam Dunk Championship and NCCU Campus-Wide Slam Dunk Championship. Proving he wasn’t a one-trick pony, he also won the three-point shooting contests in those events in a later year.
“I think I got these genes from him,” Tyler said. “I always thought it was super impressive. I knew he played basketball at Furman, and I would brag about him being a DI athlete. I think he definitely influenced my determination and grit. I know he is like that. I can see it in his job.”
Wes has been a highly-decorated attorney for 22 years, practicing at Harvell and Collins, P.A. in Morehead City.
A native of Kinston, he shined for the legendary high school basketball program alongside Jerry Stackhouse.
A four-year varsity starter, the talented 6-6 jumper and shooter made all-state as a senior and was named one of the top five senior recruits in North Carolina by Bob Gibbons.
Despite standing nearly 5-10 and blessed with tremendous jumping ability, Tyler has never been tempted to play basketball.
“I’ve never even tried to grab the rim,” she said. “I wouldn’t even know how to do it. It’s a lot different than how I jump. I’ve never felt pressure to play basketball. Maybe a little bit of volleyball. People would tell me, ‘You’re so tall, you can jump so high, why don’t you play volleyball,’ but I never really enjoyed it that much.”
Her brother, Cason, did, however, take up the sport and will follow in his father’s footsteps by accepting a preferred walk-on spot at Furman.
Wes doesn’t take any credit for his daughter’s athleticism, and even if he did, he’d have plenty of competition. Her mother, Darley, provides a deep and talented gene pool on her side of the family.
Her father, Gayle Bomar, was a starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the late 1960s. She was captain of the dance team, her sister, Jenny, was a cheerleader, and her brothers, David and J.P., each played safety in Chapel Hill in the 1990s.
Wes, however, has a different pick for Tyler’s incredible physical gifts.
“I think Tyler has a lot of my mother’s traits, the way she looks, the way she carries herself, her perseverance, her body type,” he said. “Unfortunately, we lost her to breast cancer a few years ago. I think my mom grew up in a generation where female athletes weren’t given as many opportunities as there are today, but I think she was probably an excellent athlete and we didn’t know it.”
Linda Collins died in 2014 at the age of 69.
Tyler has paired her natural ability with a tremendous work ethic to put her in elite company. In March, she tied for second with a 5-06 jump at the New Balance Nationals in Boston to earn All-American status.
If she would have competed at the most recent Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships and Outdoor Championships, her PR of 5-11 would have given her a runner-up finish in each competition, trailing Georgia Tech’s Shanty Papakosta with a 6-2.25 jump in the indoor and trailing Louisville’s Emily Scott with a 5-11.5 jump in the outdoor.
“I’m very proud of her,” Wes said. “Tyler is a very focused person. She is very driven. Don’t get in her way as far as her goals go, or she’ll let you know it. Day in and day out, she gets up early, cooks her own healthy breakfast and is the first person out of the house. She comes in late after I’ve gotten home from work because she has been out training. When you live that life, you end up going from 5-4 to 5-11 in one year.”
She’s no slouch in the classroom either, ranking fourth in her class with a 4.5 GPA.
Her scholarly achievements prove she’s a well-rounded person and not strictly caught up on her athletic pursuits.
“I’m impressed with what I’ve done so far, but I always think I can do better,” she said. “I don’t really talk about it. It doesn’t define who I am. I am a high jumper, but it’s not who I am.”
